The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team is off to an exciting start in 2022-23. The offense was potent in United's opener at Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1 against Waukesha, thanks in large part to senior forward Tyler Rauls. Rauls buried three goals for a hat trick as United tied the Wings 5-5.
"It definitely wasn't just me," Rauls said. "I have to thank my teammates for their hard work, I was just in the right spot at the right time. It all starts in practice and building that chemistry. Opportunities were just there for me and I finished them."
Rauls' scoring outburst was necessary, because Waukesha came into this game prepared. The Wings had already played two games in this new season, giving them the advantage of experience as Sun Prairie shook the rust off. United was also without its top returning point scorer, senior forward Evan Luxford, who suffered a broken wrist in the team's scrimmage a few weeks ago.
This preparedness showed early, as it took less than three minutes for Waukesha to take a lead. Sun Prairie sophomore goaltender Easton Lemke was making his first varsity start in this one, and did a strong job overall. A wrister from Waukesha's Owen Frehner bounced off Lemke's chest, but the defense failed to clear the puck as Frehner rebounded it and poked it through for the first goal of the game.
"I thought he did really well," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said of Lemke's first start. "He was seeing the puck quite well. We had a few mishaps in our defensive zone, but that's not on him. There were times we didn't even know how he saw the puck, but he would slide across and make a great save. He did a really good job."
As would be the case for the remainder of the game, Sun Prairie had an answer. About five minutes later, Sun Prairie pressed up on a power play thanks to a Waukesha hook. Senior forward Adrien Kreitlow pinged a shot off the crossbar and down into the back of the net to tie the game. He was assisted by Rauls as well as senior defender Andrew Zielsdorf.
Less than two minutes before the end of the first period, the Wings would strike in the exact same fashion they had earlier in the game. Lemke made another great save, but Waukesha was able to rush up and collect the loose puck for a score, bumping the lead up to 2-1. The score would remain through the end of the first period.
Things looked to be getting out of hand early in the second period, as it took just 17 seconds for Waukesha to tack on its third goal of the game to take a 3-1 lead. It took nine minutes for Sun Prairie to muster a response, but it was a resounding one.
Sophomore forward Jack LaRowe kickstarted the comeback by burying a goal midway through the period. Just over a minute later, Rauls got in on the fun by scoring his first goal of the game. Kreitlow assisted on both goals while Zielsdorf helped out only on LaRowe's. This brought the game to a 3-3 tie heading into the third period.
"We want to build on momentum," Giesegh said. "There were times we had mental lapses, but these guys always were in to fight to come back. I'm proud of them for that. The willingness to compete was significant."
This was a chippy game with plenty of big hits and even a scuffle midway through the third period. This showed early in the third as a Waukesha player was handed a five minute major for boarding. Sun Prairie took advantage almost immediately as Rauls flicked a puck over the left shoulder of the goalie to give United its first lead of the game, 4-3.
This time, Waukesha had to answer, and it certainly did. Midway through the third period and in the immediate aftermath of the dust up between the two teams which ended in a man advantage for the Wings, they laced deep goal from nearly the blue line to tie the game up at four all.
A minute later, Waukesha used its old trick of collecting rebounds to put a goal across. This gave the wings the lead back, 5-4, with less than four minutes to play in regulation.
Rauls to the rescue. A shot from senior forward Tyler Wilcenski bounced off Waukesha's goalie and caused a mad scramble in the slot. Of course it was Rauls who leapt in, collected the puck, and pushed it through to tie the game.
That tie would remain for the rest of the third period, prompting an eight-minute overtime. Waukesha dominated possession late, but the Sun Prairie defense and Lemke in goal stood strong to prevent a sudden loss. The final buzzer would sound without any additional scoring, leaving the game in a draw.
"There's a lot to take away from this game," Giesegh said. "This is a competitive team playing its third game. This is our first. They have more game legs and we still competed. I'm not unhappy. It's game one, we didn't know what to expect from our players. We just needed to figure out what we have on the ice. Now we just need to shore things up and focus on the little things."
With a non-conference game out of the way, Sun Prairie now dives into the Big Eight conference slate as it will play three conference games next week. First up is a home game with Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Then comes a brutal two-game stretch, beginning with a home game against Middleton on Thursday, Dec. 8 followed by a trip to Verona on Saturday, Dec. 10.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, WAUKESHA 5
Goals- Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls (3), Adrien Kreitlow, Jack LaRowe. Waukesha: Owen Frehner, Carter Krell, Paul Kasprowicz, Gavin Hruby, Cade Kiehl.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Andrew Zielsdorf (2), Kreitlow (2), Otto Meyer, Rauls. Waukesha: Kiehl (2), Brady Krizizke (2), Jacob Schowengerdt, Jonah Radomski.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 35 saves on 40 shots, a save percentage of 88%. Waukesha: Dante Desidero, 26 saves on 31 shots, a save percentage of 84%.