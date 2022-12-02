The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team is off to an exciting start in 2022-23. The offense was potent in United's opener at Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1 against Waukesha, thanks in large part to senior forward Tyler Rauls. Rauls buried three goals for a hat trick as United tied the Wings 5-5.

"It definitely wasn't just me," Rauls said. "I have to thank my teammates for their hard work, I was just in the right spot at the right time. It all starts in practice and building that chemistry. Opportunities were just there for me and I finished them."

TYLER RAULS
Sun Prairie United senior forward Tyler Rauls scored three goals in the opener against Waukesha at home on Thursday, Dec. 1.
ADRIEN KREITLOW
Sun Prairie United senior forward Adrien Kreitlow scored the team's first goal this season in the opener against Waukesha on Thursday, Dec. 1.
GOAL CELEBRATION
Sun Prairie junior forward Nikko Vilwock (23) and senior defender Andrew Zielsdorf (2) help senior forward Tyler Rauls (21) celebrate his third goal of the game against Waukesha on Thursday, Dec. 1.

