As the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team eases into its Big Eight conference schedule, establishing early momentum can play a large role in the final standings. The Cardinals had struggled early on in the year but are now are well on their way to doing that with some tremendous wins.
After a rocky 2-9 start to the 2022-23 season, which included losing streaks of four and five games, Sun Prairie East seems to be finding some footing. The Cardinals have won three straight, parlaying a win on the last day of the Waunakee holiday tournament into a home conference matchup with Madison Memorial on Friday, Jan. 6 and a road win over Madison West on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
They brought their A-game last Friday to halt a three game conference losing streak, beating up on the Spartans of Memorial for a 58-41 victory. Junior Kaitlin Bindley led the way for Sun Prairie East, dropping in 20 points. Her teammates followed suit, as she was far from the only scorer in double digits. Senior Lucy Strey had 11 and freshmen Kiya Dixon and Keira Martin both put up 10.
Tuesday’s road game at Madison West was more defined by Sun Prairie East’s defensive effort. The Cardinals only allowed one field goal in the second half as they snuffed out the Regents, 54-13.
Bindley was again Sun Prairie East’s scoring leader, nailing six shots, two more than Madison West’s entire team, for 13 points. Dixon was next up with nine points and Strey had eight. A pair of freshmen impressed with their three point shooting ability, as well, as Brooke Kavanaugh and Addison Bowie both knocked down two triples.
The Cardinals’ recent hot streak has them up to a 5-9 overall record and a 4-6 mark in the Big Eight. This puts them into a three-way tie with Madison Memorial and Madison East for sixth place in the standings.
Next up for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals will participate in the MLK showcase at Verona High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, facing off against Madison East. Next week will bring a pair of challenging matchups. The Cardinals will host Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 19 and travel to La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 21. East has already lost to both of these teams back in late November.