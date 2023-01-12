KIYA DIXON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East freshman Kiya Dixon’s scoring has helped the Cardinals earn a three game winning streak in the heart of their season.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

As the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team eases into its Big Eight conference schedule, establishing early momentum can play a large role in the final standings. The Cardinals had struggled early on in the year but are now are well on their way to doing that with some tremendous wins.

After a rocky 2-9 start to the 2022-23 season, which included losing streaks of four and five games, Sun Prairie East seems to be finding some footing. The Cardinals have won three straight, parlaying a win on the last day of the Waunakee holiday tournament into a home conference matchup with Madison Memorial on Friday, Jan. 6 and a road win over Madison West on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE EAST 54, MADISON WEST 13

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
10 A.Pearson 1 0 0-0 2
13 K. Bindley 6 0 1-3 13
15 L. Strey 3 0 2-7 8
20 A. Packard 1 0 0-0 2
22 R. Davis 1 0 0-0 2
23 K. Dixon 3 0 3-3 9
24 B. Kavanaugh 0 2 0-0 6
25 K. Martin 3 0 0-0 6
30 A. Bowie 0 2 0-0 6
TOTALS - 18 4 6-13 54
WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
3 K. Lewis 1 1 2-2 7
10 K. Aman-Lavicky 0 0 0-2 0
11 C. Pender 1 0 0-0 2
22 B. Fleming 1 0 0-0 2
25 S. Ynclan 1 0 0-0 2
TOTALS - 4 1 2-4 13

Tags