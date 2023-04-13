SUN PRAIRIE EAST & WEST

It's proven difficult to get on the golf course this spring. A foot of snow in late March and intermittent rain showers in early April have made life tough on the Sun Prairie East and West boys golf programs. Still, both the Cardinals and Wolves have managed to find the course as they attempt to get their seasons rolling.

Sun Prairie West had the benefit of starting first and competing twice overall. First, the Wolves participated in the Sauk Prairie Invite at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club on Tuesday, Apr. 4. There, they picked up a seventh place finish with a team score of 361. Big Eight conference rival Janesville Craig won the event with a score of 321, followed by McDonnell-Regis with a 323, Madison Memorial with a 326, DeForest with a 333, Madsion West with a 352, and Mount Horeb with a 357. 

