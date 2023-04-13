It's proven difficult to get on the golf course this spring. A foot of snow in late March and intermittent rain showers in early April have made life tough on the Sun Prairie East and West boys golf programs. Still, both the Cardinals and Wolves have managed to find the course as they attempt to get their seasons rolling.
Sun Prairie West had the benefit of starting first and competing twice overall. First, the Wolves participated in the Sauk Prairie Invite at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club on Tuesday, Apr. 4. There, they picked up a seventh place finish with a team score of 361. Big Eight conference rival Janesville Craig won the event with a score of 321, followed by McDonnell-Regis with a 323, Madison Memorial with a 326, DeForest with a 333, Madsion West with a 352, and Mount Horeb with a 357.
Senior Alex Oerhlein put up Sun Prairie West's low score on the day with an 86. Both junior Gabe Roe and sophomore Otto Meyer scored 90s, and senior Ethan Ellefson finished the varsity scoring by shooting a 95.
Next, Sun Prairie West headed down to Pleasant View Golf Course for a Big Eight conference triangular with both host Middleton as well as Madison West. Middleton won the meet with a 312, followed by Sun Prairie West with a 352 and Madison West with a 361.
Oehrlein again offered up West's lowest score, tying for fifth overall with an 82. Roe was up next with an 85, followed by Meyer with an 88 and Ellefson with a 97.
As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals got to host a home conference meet at Prairie Pines on Monday, Apr. 10, taking on both La Follette and Janesville Parker. Sun Prairie East emerged victorious with a team score of 346, followed by La Follette with a 357 and Janesville Parker with a 397.
Senior Tyler Schick, a 2021 WIAA state finals participant, kicked off his season with a 75, the lowest score of the afternoon. Aidan O'Gara followed that up with an 84, Teddy Wagner shot a 92, and Nick Patterson closed the varsity scoring with a 95.
Sun Prairie East returns to the course on Thursday, Apr. 13 for an invitational at The Oaks Golf Course. The Cardinals will also compete on three straight days next week. They'll start with a Big Eight conference match with Madison West and Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Apr. 18 at Odana Hills. They'll follow that with an invitational at Black Wolf Run Golf Course that stretches from Wednesday, Apr. 19 to Thursday, Apr. 19.
Sun Prairie West has off until Wednesday, Apr. 19 when it will head to Krueger Haskell Golf Course for a Big Eight conference triangular with host Beloit Memorial as well as Madison East.