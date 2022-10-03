The postseason is rapidly approaching for the Sun Prairie East and West boys soccer programs. Regionals begin on Oct. 18, so both the Cardinals and Wolves spent this weekend readying themselves for that challenge.

Sun Prairie East traveled North and East for the De Pere quad while West went North and West for the Hudson Invitational. The Wolves would win one of their two games while the Cardinals wrapped up the two-day excursion winless.

RILEY STEVENS

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens scored a penalty goal to help the Wolves topple sixth-ranked Hudson on Friday, Sept. 30.
LANDON HOLMEN
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior midfielder Landon Holmen moves the ball upfield against Madison Memorial at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Tags