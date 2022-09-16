SUN PRAIRIE EAST & WEST

Friday, Sept. 16 has been circled on the schedule for the football programs at both Sun Prairie East and West High Schools since the summertime. The date is a historic one as it marks the first ever meeting between the two schools in football at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST FOOTBALL
Sun Prairie East seniors Davis Whetten (7), Nolan Olson (52), and Brady Shanahan (8) lead the Cardinals into Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for a matchup with Waunakee on Friday, Sept. 2.

ESTABLISHED IN THE EAST

SUN PRAIRIE WEST FOOTBALL
Sun Prairie West seniors Will Davis (7) and Tori Mielke (64) lead the Wolves onto Ashley Field at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium for the Wolves’ season opener against Madison East on Friday, Aug. 19.

