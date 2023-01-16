SUN PRAIRIE EAST & WEST

Boys swimming is the most recent sport to begin the newfound rivalry between the Sun Prairie East and West high schools. Sure, these two squads had participated in the same invitationals earlier in the season. But Friday, Jan. 13 at Sun Prairie East High School marked the first time these two stood off, head-to-head, in a Big Eight conference dual meet.

The Cardinals of East have early bragging rights. They outscored the Wolves, 96-74, for a conference win. East got a major boost from its relay teams, winning all three events.

