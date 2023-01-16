Boys swimming is the most recent sport to begin the newfound rivalry between the Sun Prairie East and West high schools. Sure, these two squads had participated in the same invitationals earlier in the season. But Friday, Jan. 13 at Sun Prairie East High School marked the first time these two stood off, head-to-head, in a Big Eight conference dual meet.
The Cardinals of East have early bragging rights. They outscored the Wolves, 96-74, for a conference win. East got a major boost from its relay teams, winning all three events.
East's combination of sophomore Bodey Rairden, junior Trevor Nicodemus, junior Bennett Braatz, and sophomore Elijah Krystowiak set the pace in the first varsity event of the day, the 200 medley relay, winning with a time of 1:40.51. West's team of senior Jonah Gunnink, junior Nathan Tedjakusuma, freshman Cameron Spredemann, and senior Zach Svendsen took second with a time of 1:42.78.
Later on in the 200 freestyle relay, Nicodemus anchored an entirely new squad as senior Sean Gillett, sophomore Coby Zander, and Lowan Wagner joined him to win the event with a time of 1:29.97. West's team of senior Caleb Hudson, sophomore Chase Rimrodt, Spredemann, and Svendsen would again settle for second with a time of 1:35.19.
The final event of the day was another relay, the 400 freestyle relay, and yet another win for East. Gillett, Krystowiak, Zander, and Braatz brought it home with a time of 3:24.19. West's squad of sophomore Elijah Gunnink, sophomore Owen Acker, Hudson, and Jonah Gunnink took second with a time of 3:33.32.
While the relays didn't result in any top finished for West, the Wolves brought plenty of impressive swims to the individual events.
Svendsen was the top dog in the 50 freestyle with his time of 23.07 seconds. He was followed closely by a pair of Cardinals as Zander finished second with a time of 23.23 seconds and Krystowiak was third with a time of 23.81 seconds.
Junior Gustave Schasker took first in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:09.72. Again, fans were treated to a great race as Krystowiak was right behind him, finishing second with a time of 5:10.21.
Jonah Gunnink won the 100 backstroke handily. His time of 53.30 seconds was more than four second better than second place, East's Rairden with a time of 57.68 seconds.
Not to be outdone, East had its share of first place finishes in the individual swims, as well. Braatz unquestionably led that charge with a pair of wins.
He was victorious in the 200 individual medley with his time of 2:00.19. His teammate, Rairden, earned some points for the Cardinals as well in third with a time of 2:10.99. Jonah Gunnink finished between them, earning second for the Wolves with a time of 2:03.74.
Braatz was also best in the 100 butterfly, winning with a time of 54.51 seconds. Gillett was right behind him, taking second for the Cardinals with a time of 56.13 seconds.
Gillett would go on to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:54.53, defending against a pair of Wolves hot on his trail. Schasker would take second with a time of 1:55.31 and Elijah Gunnink was third with a 1:58.55.
Nicodemus got in on the individual winning fun as well for East, taking first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.18. Freshman teammate Camden Johll-Bayliss would also nab third with a time of 53.28. Rimrodt was West's highest finisher in second with a time of 52.99.
Both team's familiarity with one another carried over into the weekend as they both made the trip to Middleton High School the following day, Saturday, Jan. 14, for the Cardinal Relays.
East again finished on top, placing fourth with 105 team points to West's 76 points for seventh place. Host Middleton won the 10-team event with a team score of 241, followed by Madison West in second with 194 and Madison Memorial in fourth with 158.
An invitational centered around relays certainly leans into Sun Prairie East's favor. In total, the Cardinals had five top five finishes.
East started strong in the 200 medley relay, the first event of the day, with a fifth place finish. Zander, Johll-Bayliss, Braatz, and Wagner earned a time of 1:46.15. The Cardinals would improve in the 400 medley relay as Nicodemus, Gillett, Rairden, and Braatz blazed a time of 3:49.54 for fourth.
Things got better still in the 300 backstroke relay as East improved to third place. Rairden, Nicodemus, Zander, and Gillett finished with a time of 2:42.72, just four seconds behind Middleton's first place team at 2:38.57.
After a few tough swims, East would bounce back in the 500 freestyle relay with another fifth place finish. Krystowiak, Gillett, Zander, and Wagner took their spot with a time of 4:29.74.
East's best performance of the day came in the 300 breaststroke relay. Wagner, Braatz, Johll-Bayliss, and Nicodemus took second in the event with a time of 3:07.23. There was just no catching Madison West's squad, which won with a time of 2:57.51.
The Cardinals would finish out the day on a high note in the 400 freestyle relay as Johll-Bayliss, Rairden, Wagner, and Braatz would finish fourth with a time of 3:05.66.
Things proved to be a bit tougher for the Wolves of West as they brought home three top five finishes.
Svendsen, senior Rocco Van Hoof, Jonah Gunnink, and Hudson swam a time of 44.70 in the 100 freestyle relay for fifth place. Jonah Gunnink, Tedjakusuma, Spredemann, and Rimrodt took fourth in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:57.59. Acker, freshman Orion Krasniqi, Elijah Gunnink, and Spredemann finished fourth in the 300 butterfly relay with a time of 2:53.74.
Next up, Sun Prairie West returns to its home pool to host a Big Eight conference triple-duel with Madison West and Verona on Friday, Jan. 20. Sun Prairie East will also be active on Friday, Jan. 20 as the Cardinals will return to Middleton High School for a conference triple-dual with the host Cardinals as well as Janesville Parker.
--
Middleton Cardinal Relays team scores
1. Middleton, 241
2. Madison West, 194
3. Madison Memorial, 158
4. Sun Prairie East, 105
5. Verona, 101
6. McFarland, 82
7. Sun Prairie West, 76
8. Madison East/La Follette, 65
9. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, 59
10. La Crosse, 18