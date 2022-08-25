Both the Sun Prairie East and West girls golf programs have been active this week, continuing to build on a strong start to the 2022 season.
Sun Prairie West kicked off the week with a major challenge, heading over to Pleasant View Golf Course for a Big Eight conference match against both Middleton and Madison West.
Middleton is fresh off of a third-place finish at the 20221 WIAA state championship and has established itself as one of the state's elite powers. This was backed up in the final scoresheet as four of the top five golfers on the day belonged to Middleton, including medalist Vivian Cressman, who shot a 78.
Seniors Isabel and Sophia Royle put up Sun Prairie West's best efforts on the day. Isabel finished in seventh with an 86 and Sophia was right behind her with an 87 to take seventh. Fellow senior Rebecca Perko tied for ninth with a 99 and senior Asya Flood finished off the varsity scoring with a 107 to finish 11th.
Middleton won the three-team match with a team score of 328. Sun Prairie West finished second with a 379 and Madison West brought up the rear with a 433.
The Wolves followed that up by heading to the Baraboo Country Club for the Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Sun Prairie West had a stellar performance there.
Perko played a phenomenal round, putting up a personal-best score of 84 to tie for third place in the individual standings. That tie was with teammate Isabel Royle, who also had a typically strong day. Sophia Royle was right there as well, tying for fifth with her score of 87. Flood finished off the varsity scoring with a 108.
In total, Sun Prairie West put up a team score of 363, good for second place in the invitational. Reedsburg had the two lowest scorers of the day, including medalist Ashleigh Johnson's incredible score of 76, to take first place with a team score of 350.
Sun Prairie West will wrap this week with an invitational at The Meadows at Six Mile Creek on Thursday, Aug. 25. Next week brings another invitational, this time at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, Aug 29. The Wolves will follow that up with a conference meet against Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker at Riverside Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The Cardinals of Sun Prairie East have been busy as well. They ended last week on a high note at the Washington County Golf Course as senior Lucy Strey's score of 88 earned her second place overall.
This week kicked off with a home Big Eight conference match against Janesville Parker and Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Sun Prairie Golf Course. Strey was the star once again, turning in the only East card under 100 with a score of 94 to take second place. Senior Ellie Kim was next best with an even 100 to take fifth. Junior Abby Kaminski took ninth with a 117 and Haley Swomia finished out the varsity scoring with a 138.
Janesville Parker's Sarah Zimmerman was the medalist with a score of 84. The Vikings claimed the match win with a team score of 390, leaving Sun Prairie East in second place with a team score of 449. La Follette did not have the necessary minimum number of golfers to score as a team.
The Cardinals are off for the weekend but return to action on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They'll head to Odana Hills Golf Course for another three-team conference match, this time against Madison West and Beloit Memorial.
Tuesday is Sun Prairie East's sole match next week. It'll kick back up with three straight days of competition spanning from Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10. The Cardinals will be back at Odana Hills on Thursday, Sept. 8, this time against Verona and Madison Memorial.