Both the Sun Prairie East and West girls golf programs have been active this week, continuing to build on a strong start to the 2022 season. 

Sun Prairie West kicked off the week with a major challenge, heading over to Pleasant View Golf Course for a Big Eight conference match against both Middleton and Madison West. 

REBECCA PERKO
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior Rebecca Perko strikes a putt during a conference match against Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 16. 
ELLIE KIM
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior Ellie Kim lines up a tee shot in a conference match against Janesville Parker and Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Aug. 23. 