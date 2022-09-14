The Sun Prairie East and West girls tennis programs started the month of September off with a bang, meeting on the first of the month for a combined senior night at Sun Prairie West High School. East emerged with a 5-2 win that day, but both programs have been working hard to continue improving as we reach the midway point of the month.
The Cardinals have only competed once since taking on their cross-town rivals. They were able to take a week off before hitting the road once again, this time on a trip to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 8. There, Sun Prairie East's winning came to an end as the Spartans earned a 5-2 team victory.
As has been the case most of this year, Sun Prairie East could rely on its No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles participants to scrape out wins.
Junior Annalise Yang continued her stellar first season as a Cardinal as she toppled Memorial's No. 1 singles player 6-4, 6-2. Senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster teamed up to handle the No. 1 doubles duties. They took care of business as well, winning 7-4, 6-3.
As for Sun Prairie West, the Wolves have had a pair of matches since facing Sun Prairie East. First, they traveled to East Troy on Saturday, Sept. 10. Then, they were on the road again at Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
East Troy turned out to be a quality opponent as it swept Sun Prairie West, 7-0. The Wolves' No. 1 and No. 2 singles participants as well as all three doubles pairings did not earn a set point.
Pragnya Vella in the No. 3 singles spot and Haley Rollins in at No. 4 were the only ones to get points up on the board. Vella lost to East Troy's Lucy Schrieber 6-3, 6-0 and Rollins lost to Autumn Larson 6-1, 6-0.
The Wolves bounced back on their road trip to Parker, though, with a 4-3 team win. Sun Prairie West won every singles match while Janesville Parker won every doubles match.
Sophomore Katie Thompson started a trend of shutouts with her performance in the No. 1 singles spot, beating Alexandra Craker 6-0, 6-0. Senior Mairin Leary followed suit in the No. 2 singles position by beating Abbey Franke 6-0, 6-0 as well. Vella earned the third 6-0, 6-0 win of the day over Willow Adams in No. 3 singles. Rollins brought it home with another win, this time 6-0, 6-2 in No. 4 singles over Megan Schouille.
The Big Eight conference meet is just over a week away, and the Cardinals and Wolves have a few more tune-up matches before they have to turn their attention to the postseason.
East will hit the road on Thursday, Sept. 15 to take on Janesville Craig before returning home for a big matchup with Middleton on Tuesday, Sept. 20. West also plays on Sept. 15, a home match against La Follette, before heading to Madison West for an invitational on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Big Eight conference meet begins Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Nielsen Tennis Courts in Madison.