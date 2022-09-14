The Sun Prairie East and West girls tennis programs started the month of September off with a bang, meeting on the first of the month for a combined senior night at Sun Prairie West High School. East emerged with a 5-2 win that day, but both programs have been working hard to continue improving as we reach the midway point of the month.

The Cardinals have only competed once since taking on their cross-town rivals. They were able to take a week off before hitting the road once again, this time on a trip to Madison Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 8. There, Sun Prairie East's winning came to an end as the Spartans earned a 5-2 team victory.

REAGAN SCHWARTZER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior Reagan Schwartzer, a No. 1 doubles participant, prepares to serve at Sun Prairie East High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.
MAIRIN LEARY
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West senior No. 2 singles participant Mairin Leary eyes up the competition at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Tags