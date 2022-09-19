The Sun Prairie East and West cross country teams continued their upward climbs on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with the Big Eight conference’s grade level challenge at Lake Farm County Park.
On the girls side, the Cardinals ran their way to a sixth place finish behind 89 team points. West wasn’t far behind with 146 team points to take ninth. Middleton won the girls race with 31 team points. As for the boys, East was top dog with a team score of 77 to take seventh. West turned in 143 team points to take ninth.
The grade level challenge split the event into four separate races: freshman/sophomore boys, freshman/sophomore girls, junior/senior boys, and junior/senior girls.
Junior Nyllah Comstock turned in the best time of the day for the East girls with a 22:41.2. Fellow junior Audrey Seefeld wasn’t far behind with a 24:51.3. Senior Mickey Griffith ran a 22:5.0, sophomore Shaela Elert turned in a 24:14.8, and junior Gretchen Bedner finished with a time of 25:07.6.
Sun Prairie West was led by senior Grace Kline in the girls race with her time of 23:02.5. Sophomore JoJo Knauss ran a 23:16.9, sophomore Ali McCaughtry turned in a 23:42.6, crossing at essentially the same time as sophomore teammate Sophie Erickson. The Wolves also got a great race out of freshman Allison Bodnar, who ran a 24:02.2.
The East boys were led by junior Jonah Marshall who ran a 17:44.2. Sophomore teammate Patrick McRoberts was strong as well with a time of 17:50.0. The sub 20-minute results didn’t end there. Junior Yutaro Suzuki ran a 18:30.7, junior Randy Shaw ran a 18:38.8, and sophomore Leo Saron turned in a 19:12.9.
West’s Mateo Alvarado Venegas finished second overall in the junior/senior boys race, running a 17:14.0 for West. The Wolves also got a solid run from sophomore Drew Peters, who turned in a time of 19:47.6. Senior Joevoneey Song was so close to breaking the 20 minute mark with his time of 20:01.0.
Next up, West will head to Naga-Waukee Park for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24. East will also be running this coming Saturday, but they’ll be at Janesville’s Blackhawk Golf Course for an invitational.