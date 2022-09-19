BROOKE MARCHEWKA

Sun Prairie East sophomore Brooke Marchewka runs at the Big Eight grade level challenge at Lake Farm County Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Myler Maughan

The Sun Prairie East and West cross country teams continued their upward climbs on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with the Big Eight conference’s grade level challenge at Lake Farm County Park.

On the girls side, the Cardinals ran their way to a sixth place finish behind 89 team points. West wasn’t far behind with 146 team points to take ninth. Middleton won the girls race with 31 team points. As for the boys, East was top dog with a team score of 77 to take seventh. West turned in 143 team points to take ninth.

