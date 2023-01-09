Both the Sun Prairie East and West boys swimming squad took a brief break from the trials of Big Eight conference meets this past weekend. Both the Cardinals and Wolves traveled East to the Milwaukee area for the Marquette Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Of the 22 teams in attendance, Sun Prairie East impressed with a sixth place finish thanks to a team score of 136. Sun Prairie West also finished in the top half of the final standings, taking 10th with a team score of 75. A pair of Big Eight rivals proved to be the best on the day as Middleton won the invitational with a team score of 328 and Madison West was second with a 257.5.

