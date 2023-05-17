The Sun Prairie East baseball team has run an absolute gauntlet in the month of May. Included in the Cardinals' Big Eight conference series were cross-town rival Sun Prairie West, Verona, and Middleton in addition to non-conference challenges from Kettle Moraine and Watertown.
Still, their biggest test yet came on Tuesday, May 16. Sun Prairie East, ranked No. 7 in Division 1 of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) poll, was playing host to the state's No. 1 team, Big Eight conference rival Janesville Craig. The Cougars lived up to their reputation. They had three innings with at least four runs scored as they romped to a humbling 17-6 victory.
Craig set the pace in the top of the first inning with a two-run homerun over the right center fence. Fortunately for Sun Prairie East, an even bigger answer was coming in the bottom half of the inning.
Both junior Sam Ostrenga and sophomore Max Glusick led off with back-to-back hits to set the stage. Up walked junior John Hadley VI, who tanked a three-run dinger to almost the exact same spot as Craig's homerun. All three Cardinals touched home to hand East an inspiring 3-2 lead.
This exchanging of blows reached a fever pitch in the top of the second inning. Craig utilized four straight walks, a trio of passed balls, and an error on a pickoff move to score two runs in a hurry. In the process, East benched its starting pitcher and his replacement couldn't secure an out before finding the same fate.
Now, sophomore Trystan Fry was tasked with righting the ship. Craig showed no signs of slowing. A triple from senior North Dakota State commit Jake Schaffner brought in two more runs and a sacrifice fly scored Schaffner. In a flash, Craig has regained a 7-3 lead it would never again relinquish.
Fry helped himself out in the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff single. He was replaced by senior courtesy runner Joe Boyce on the base path. A single from Ostrenga pushed him over to third base before Glusick brought him home with a sacrifice fly, narrowing the deficit back to 7-4.
Neither team scored in the third inning, but Craig put the game away in the top of the fourth with six runs. Schaffner set the tone with a leadoff triple and the Cougars were off to the races. The real dagger came in a two-out, bases loaded situation. Craig's ninth batter in the order smoked a double to right field, clearing the bases. When the dust had settled, the Cougars were ahead 13-4.
East attempted to respond with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A new pitcher on the mound walked four straight Cardinals after a leadoff single, gifting them a two free runs to narrow the deficit down to 13-6.
Craig wouldn't entertain the comeback attempt. The Cougars tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh inning to solidify the dominant 17-6 victory. Sixteen of the 17 runs scored were earned as Craig collected 17 hits on the day and only struck out once.
Overall, Sun Prairie East is still in great shape. The Cardinals own a robust 17-3 overall record on the year and maintain second place in the current Big Eight conference standings with a 12-3 mark.
The Cardinals will get another shot at Janesville Craig at Riverside Park on Saturday, May 20, but first they have to knock out their series with Madison Memorial. Sun Prairie East will host the first game on Thursday, May 18 and travel to the Spartans' Mansfield Stadium on Friday, May 19.
Next week is Sun Prairie East's last of the regular season. They'll wrap up conference play with a series against Madison West, first at home on Tuesday, May 23 then on the road on Thursday, May 25. The regular season comes to a close on Saturday, May 27 with a non-conference home game against Oconomowoc.