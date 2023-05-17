The Sun Prairie East baseball team has run an absolute gauntlet in the month of May. Included in the Cardinals' Big Eight conference series were cross-town rival Sun Prairie West, Verona, and Middleton in addition to non-conference challenges from Kettle Moraine and Watertown.

Still, their biggest test yet came on Tuesday, May 16. Sun Prairie East, ranked No. 7 in Division 1 of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) poll, was playing host to the state's No. 1 team, Big Eight conference rival Janesville Craig. The Cougars lived up to their reputation. They had three innings with at least four runs scored as they romped to a humbling 17-6 victory.

