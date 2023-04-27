The Sun Prairie East baseball team has started 2023 with something to prove. The Cardinals have been untouchable, ripping off a 10-game winning streak to start the spring. Big Eight conference opponents Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial were their most recent victims this week on their path of destruction.
The Cardinals kicked the week off with a doubleheader at Summit Field on Monday, Apr. 24. Sun Prairie East breezed to a pair of wins, 11-1 in the first and 20-0 in the second. Beloit Memorial didn't fare much better in their trip to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Apr. 25. The Cardinals still walked away with a 13-3 win in six innings.
Sun Prairie East did not give the Vikings of Janesville Parker a warm welcome for their doubleheader on Monday. The Cardinals' offense teed off, putting up runs in every one of the six innings played in the first game.
Sophomore Max Glusick got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a single to center field. Junior John Hadley VI soon brought him in with a single of his own. After stealing second, Hadley VI would come in to score as well as junior Drew Kavanaugh connected on a single to left field. This handed the Cardinals a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish.
An inspiring start to the bottom of the second for East looked to be in jeopardy as a runner got caught advancing to home on a bunt. Instead, the Cardinals rallied with two outs on the board. Junior Sam Ostrenga laced a single into left field to bring both sophomores Trystan Fry and Cooper White in to score, doubling East's run total to 4-1.
East's lead only got healthier as the bats stayed hot. It was a stellar day at the plate for Fry, who went 1-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Two of those RBIs came in the bottom of the sixth as Sun Prairie was looking to close things out early with a run-rule victory. The game would end in the ensuing at bat as senior Davis Whetten came in on a wild pitch.
Senior ace Zach Brzezinski handled things on the mound for a majority of the game, going five innings with six strikeouts and just four hits allowed. Fellow senior Evan Richmond finished the side in the top of the sixth with no hits allowed in a three up, three down effort.
Things got even uglier for Parker in the ensuing game, a 20-0 whomping at the hands of the Cardinals. Glusick and Hadley VI both put up video game numbers to help East reach such heights. Glusick turned in a 4-4 performance which included a whopping six RBIs to go along with three runs scored. Hadley VI drove in four runs thanks to a 2-3 day at the plate which included a homerun. He'd also come in to score twice. Ostrenga had a stellar day, as well, going 2-3 with a pair of doubles. He drew a pair of walks to come around to score four times.
The game was never in doubt as Sun Prairie East put up five runs in the second inning, six in the third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth. It certainly didn't hurt to have such a stellar pitching performance on defense, either.
Kavanaugh got the start on the bump for the Cardinals and was nearly untouchable. He struck out five batters in his four innings of work, allowing just two hits and no runs. Freshman Brady Stelzer closed things out, allowing no hits in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the game to an early end.
The following day's home matchup with Beloit Memorial was even more dominant of a pitching performance, even though the Purple Knights came away with three runs. The three-man rotation of junior Joe Jacobs, junior Grant Camp, and Trystan Fry all pitched in two innings each. None of them allowed a hit.
Beloit Memorial relied on some unconventional tactics to get runs on the board. In the top of the first inning, Jacobs plunked the first two batters he saw. A groundout and an error in left field allowed both runners to come home, giving the Purple Knights a 2-0 lead early.
The score remained there until the bottom of the third. Glusick would get the Cardinals on the board with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing junior Luke Damm in to score. Junior Isaac Wendler would follow the same trajectory, lifting another sacrifice fly into center to plate Ostrenga. After drawing back-to-back walks, senior Jack Watkins would give his team its first lead of the day with a single to center, scoring Hadley VI.
That slim 3-2 advantage wouldn't last long as Beloit Memorial was up to more shenanigans in the top of the fourth inning. The Purple Knights led off by drawing a walk. The runner stole second base and was pushed to third on a ground out. Beloit followed the trend of sacrifice flies, sailing one into right to bring a run in and knot things back up at three runs each.
After a silent bottom of the fourth, Sun Prairie East put the game away with emphasis in the bottom of the fifth by scoring seven runs. The Cardinals connected on five hits in that half of the inning alone, heating up to restore a commanding 10-3 advantage.
This hot streak extended into the bottom of the sixth inning as Sun Prairie East looked to end the game early. Kavanaugh brought Hadley VI home with a single and Damm called game with a two-run shot to center field, walking off with a 13-3 victory.
Damm filled up the stat book from his ninth spot in the batting order, going 2-3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Kavanaugh was no slouch at the plate either, going 2-2 with two walks, three RBIs, and one run scored.
Sun Prairie East will look to keep this hot streak going with the second game of the Beloit Memorial series, this time at the Purple Knights' place, on Thursday, Apr. 27. The Cardinals' busy week comes to a close on Friday, Apr. 28 with a non-conference home matchup with Monona Grove.
Next week promises to be a doozie for Sun Prairie East, as well. First, the Cardinals will travel to Middleton on Monday, May 1 for the ninth annual "Cardinals Strike Out Cancer" baseball game. Things get even juicier later in the week as Sun Prairie East and West will play each other for the first time on the baseball diamond. West will host the first game of the series on Thursday, May 4 and East will be at home the following day, Friday, May 5.
--
Big Eight baseball conference standings
-as of Wednesday, Apr. 26
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Sun Prairie East, 8-0 (10-0)
2. Janesville Craig, 6-0 (9-0)
3. Verona, 4-0 (5-1)
4. Madison Memorial, 5-1 (6-3)
5. Middleton, 5-3 (6-3)
6. Madison West, 4-3 (5-4)
7. Sun Prairie West, 3-3 (6-3)
T8. Janesville Parker, 1-7 (1-9)
T8. Madison East, 1-7 (1-9)
10. Beloit Memorial, 0-6 (0-6)
11. La Follette, 0-7 (0-7)