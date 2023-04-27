The Sun Prairie East baseball team has started 2023 with something to prove. The Cardinals have been untouchable, ripping off a 10-game winning streak to start the spring. Big Eight conference opponents Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial were their most recent victims this week on their path of destruction.

The Cardinals kicked the week off with a doubleheader at Summit Field on Monday, Apr. 24. Sun Prairie East breezed to a pair of wins, 11-1 in the first and 20-0 in the second. Beloit Memorial didn't fare much better in their trip to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Apr. 25. The Cardinals still walked away with a 13-3 win in six innings.

MAX GLUSICK
Sun Prairie East sophomore Max Glusick drove in six RBIs in the second game of a home doubleheader with Janesville Parker on Monday, Apr. 24.
DREW KAVANAUGH
Sun Prairie East junior Drew Kavanaugh fires in a pitch during a home doubleheader with Janesville Parker on Monday, Apr. 24.
SAM OSTRENGA
Sun Prairie East junior center fielder lays out for a catch in a home game against Janesville Parker on Monday, Apr. 24.

