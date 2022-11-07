Sun Prairie East's first football season following the split of Sun Prairie High School has come to a close. The Cardinals continued their habit of success, finishing second in the Badger - Large conference with a 6-1 record and a 9-3 overall record.
For the fifth consecutive season, Sun Prairie East reached Level 3 of the WIAA state football tournament. There, the No. 2 seed Cardinals met No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine with a trip to the Division 2 state semifinals on the line. A downpour of rain gummed up Sun Prairie East's typically potent offense. The Cardinals were held to their lowest point total of 2022 in a 27-6 loss.
On top of battling the rain, Kettle Moraine's defense didn't make things easy on Sun Prairie East's offense, either. Headlined by University of Miami (Fla.) commit Sam Coufal on the defensive line, the Lasers put Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski under pressure, collecting four sacks and picking off two passes.
In total, Kaminski completed 12 of his 26 passing attempts for 99 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. This is the first time since the middle of the 2021 season that he's passed for less than 100 yards.
The Cardinals' rushing attack was held in check, as well. Kaminski and senior running back Cortez LeGrant carried the ball the bulk of the time, but were both held to about three yards per carry. Kaminski ran 19 times for 59 yards and LeGrant turned 15 carries into 44 yards.
LeGrant was responsible for Sun Prairie East's lone touchdown of the contest, though. It couldn't have come at a better time, either, as the Cardinals were already trailing 6-0 in the first quarter after Kettle Moraine opened the game with 92-yard passing touchdown from senior quarterback Chase Spellman to junior receiver Drew Wagner. It was a one-yard punch-in for LeGrant to cap a long Sun Prairie East drive and, after an unsuccessful extra point attempt, left the game tied at six.
Kettle Moraine's defense tightened from there as the offense's rushing attack was able to earn and maintain a healthy lead before the first quarter even came to a close. Senior running back Nolan Schopp was responsible, breaking massive rushing touchdowns of 80 and 36 yards.
The Lasers failed on a two point conversion and Sun Prairie East junior safety Sam Ostrenga blocked an extra point attempt to leave the Lasers with an 18-6 lead before the end of the quarter. This offensive explosion was followed by silence from both sides in the second quarter as Kettle Moraine took its 12-point lead into the halftime break.
Sun Prairie East's offense still couldn't find its footing in the second half, and Kettle Moraine piled on nine insurance points to ensure a victory. The Lasers knocked a 26-yard field goal through towards the end of the third quarter and Schopp punched in his third touchdown of the day from a yard out midway through the fourth quarter to ice it.
The Cardinals' pass defense deserves its flowers for controlling Spellman, one of the state's better senior quarterbacks. He completed just three passes on the day and Ostrenga as well as junior cornerback Luke Damm came up with interceptions. Schopp proved to be too much in the run game for the Lasers with 201 yards on 20 carries, an average of 10 yards per carry.
This brings an end to a highly-decorated senior class of 2023 for Sun Prairie East. Seniors Jerry Kaminski Trevor Schulz, Davis Whetten, Brady Shanahan, Evan Richmond, Andrew Zielsdorf, Jonathan Vande Walle, Fabrizzio Roman, Jack Watkins, David Jaramillo, Hector Rivera-Rodriguez, Cortez LeGrant, Dillon Stewart, Tyler Rauls, Jaxon Sadowski, Billy Benson, Kaydin Logan, Nolan Olson, Ian Lips, Logan Culbertson, Talib Miller, Corey Sammer, Caedmon Lund, Aaron Vega, and Evan Bailey leave the program with astounding levels of success.
In their four years as Cardinals, they won the 2021 Big Eight conference championship, won eight WIAA playoff games, reached the WIAA Division 1 state finals in 2021, and still found success despite enduring a global pandemic and their team being split in half prior to their senior season.