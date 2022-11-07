Sun Prairie East's first football season following the split of Sun Prairie High School has come to a close. The Cardinals continued their habit of success, finishing second in the Badger - Large conference with a 6-1 record and a 9-3 overall record. 

For the fifth consecutive season, Sun Prairie East reached Level 3 of the WIAA state football tournament. There, the No. 2 seed Cardinals met No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine with a trip to the Division 2 state semifinals on the line. A downpour of rain gummed up Sun Prairie East's typically potent offense. The Cardinals were held to their lowest point total of 2022 in a 27-6 loss.

JERRY KAMINSKI
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski battles both the rain and a Kettle Moraine defender in a WIAA Level 3 playoff game on Friday, Nov. 4.
CORTEZ LEGRANT
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant punches in the Cardinals' only touchdown in an eventual 27-6 WIAA Level 3 playoff loss to Kettle Moraine on Friday, Nov. 4.
SAM OSTRENGA
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Sam Ostrenga leaps up to block an extra point attempt in a WIAA Level 3 playoff game at Kettle Moraine on Friday, Nov. 4.

