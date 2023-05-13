The Big Eight conference track and field meet is the annual final test before the WIAA state tournament begins. Hosted at Middleton High School on Friday, May 12, Sun Prairie East passed with flying colors. Both the boys and girls finished in fourth place as teams while seven individuals came home with conference titles in their respective events.

Senior sprinter Cortez LeGrant Jr. headlined these individual champions with a phenomenal day of competition. He earned first place in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes with times of 10.89 seconds and 22.27 seconds, respectively.

