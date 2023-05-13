The Big Eight conference track and field meet is the annual final test before the WIAA state tournament begins. Hosted at Middleton High School on Friday, May 12, Sun Prairie East passed with flying colors. Both the boys and girls finished in fourth place as teams while seven individuals came home with conference titles in their respective events.
Senior sprinter Cortez LeGrant Jr. headlined these individual champions with a phenomenal day of competition. He earned first place in both the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes with times of 10.89 seconds and 22.27 seconds, respectively.
As if that wasn't enough, he also ran the anchor leg of Sun Prairie East's conference championship 4x100 relay. Joined by juniors John McLean and Connor Stauff as well as senior Jerry Kaminski, the Cardinals sprinted to a time of 43.40 seconds for their first-place finish.
Senior Trevor Schulz was responsible for East's other individual boys championship. After finishing in second in the pole vault at conference last season, he upped his effort this year to take home a championship. His vault of 14'3" earned him that top spot.
Junior Audrey Seefeld also bumped up her standing from last season's conference meet. After taking second in the 100 meter hurdles as a sophomore, she blazed a time of 15.84 seconds as a junior to claim the championship.
Seefeld wasn't East's only conference champion in the girls' hurdles, either. Sophomore Alexa Wornson took home the top spot in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.15 seconds.
It was only fitting that Seefeld and Wornson teamed up in the 4x200 relay to earn the girls their third conference championship. Joined by junior Kaia Gassner and freshman Kiera Place, their time of 1:46.56 earned them first place.
Sun Prairie East's strong day didn't end with the first place finishes, either. The boys' 4x200 meter relay team barely missed out on first place, running a time to 1:31.34 to finish just behind Janesville Craig's time of 1:30.86.
Junior Alton Williams finished near the top of the throwing events for the boys, as well. He took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 48'11" and threw a 126'7" in the discus for sixth place.
As for the girls, Gassner took home a pair of sixth place finishes in the sprints. She took sixth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.86 seconds and finished sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.96 seconds.
In the field, Seefeld nearly picked herself up a pair of additional conference titles. She finished second in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet flat and third in the long jump with a distance of 16 and a half feet. Pole vault proved to be a strong point for the Cardinals as Wornson also took third with a height of nine and a half feet while sophomore Liz Schaefer also finished fourth with a height of nine feet flat.
With plenty of motivation and momentum garnered at the conference meet, Sun Prairie East will hope to parlay that into WIAA state tournament success. The trip to state begins on Monday, May 22 with regionals, hosted at Oregon High School. Sectionals will take place on Thursday, May 25 at Mukwonago High School. Finally the WIAA state finals will be hosted on UW-La Crosse's campus on both Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.