The 2022-23 season has been a grind for the Sun Prairie East boys basketball team. The Cardinals lost their first six games of the season and didn’t collect their first Big Eight conference victory until mid January. Working under first year head coach Steve Maselter, Sun Prairie East has shown recent progress.

The uptick in play started on the road, as the Cardinals put a scare into La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 28. East built a late lead thanks to expert shooting from deep. In the end, a more experienced team of Lancers came up in the clutch to prevent an upset with a 72-70 victory.

JAYVION LYTHJOHAN
Sun Prairie East junior Jayvion Lythjohan tied for the team lead in scoring with 16 points in a home win over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

