The 2022-23 season has been a grind for the Sun Prairie East boys basketball team. The Cardinals lost their first six games of the season and didn’t collect their first Big Eight conference victory until mid January. Working under first year head coach Steve Maselter, Sun Prairie East has shown recent progress.
The uptick in play started on the road, as the Cardinals put a scare into La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 28. East built a late lead thanks to expert shooting from deep. In the end, a more experienced team of Lancers came up in the clutch to prevent an upset with a 72-70 victory.
It may have been a loss, but Sun Prairie East had unquestionable momentum heading into a home conference matchup with Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Cardinals brought a balanced attack, with five scorers reaching double digits, as they beat the Vikings 78-75 for their third Big Eight conference victory of the season.
Junior Jayvion Lythjohan and sophomore Max Glusick tied for the team lead in scoring with 16 points each, followed by junior Gavin Van Wie with 15 and both junior Drew Kavanaugh and sophomore Trystan Fry with 10.
The game was filled with hurdles for Sun Prairie East. A trio of Parker players gave the Cardinals’ defense fits as seniors Tre Miller and Sam Bess as well as junior JJ Douglas combined for 68 of the Vikings’ 75 points. They helped Parker build a 39-27 halftime lead, but East outscored them 51-36 in the second half for a comeback victory.
The win bumps East up to a 4-13 record overall with a 3-12 mark in conference play. The Cardinals will spend their next two games on the road. They’ll travel to Beloit Memorial on Friday, Feb. 3 and take a non-conference trip to Stoughton on Tuesday, Feb. 7.