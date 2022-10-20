The 2022 boys soccer season for Sun Prairie East High School was an inspiring one. The Cardinals were hit hard by graduation and losses to the newly-opened Sun Prairie West High School and started an abundance of youth at important positions as a result.
Regardless, Sun Prairie East rallied together for a solid season. The Cardinals put together a 6-8-6 final record, which included a 3-3-4 record in the Big Eight conference, tied for sixth.
“Im really proud of these kids,” Sun Prairie East head coach Tok Kim said. “They’re a young group. They had a good season and learned a lot.”
That season came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the opening round of the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie East entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1. This meant they’d be on the road to take on conference rival and No. 7 seed Beloit Memorial.
There was reason for optimism entering the matchup as the Cardinals forced a 1-1 tie in these two school’s sole meeting back on Sept. 6. Beloit Memorial, which finished fifth in the conference standings, showed improvement from that first matchup and earned a 2-0 victory to advance.
It was a tie game through one half of action as senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter and the rest of the Cardinals’ defense made some inspired plays to prevent what looked like surefire scores for the opponent. Beloit Memorial kept the pressure up in the second half. Something had to give.
The Purple Knights broke through and netted goals in the 54th and 66th minutes to earn the victory. Sun Prairie East had a feverish final ten minutes where the Cardinals had several good looks at the goal, but the deficit and the defense proved to be too great.
Ganter made nine saves in the game to cap what was a stellar season. He’s likely to take home the second first team all-conference honor of his career after allowing an average of 1.2 goals per game this season. He put up 130 saves on 153 shot attempts this season, a save percentage of 85%. No matter the opponent, having Ganter in goal always gave Sun Prairie East a chance.
“Carsten was everything for us,” Coach Tok said. “He is an all-state quality of player. He was the MVP of our team and kept us in every game we played.”
Ganter led an eight-man senior class that saw their high school careers come to an end on Tuesday. Joining him in the class of 2023 are defender Tyler Schick, midfielder Ethan Correa, defender Harrison Buenger, forward Mason Borgardt, midfielder Enrique Ramires, midfielder Eli Thao, and midfielder Cole Masiarchin.
The team entered the offseason in a state of disarray with all of the players leaving the program. According to Coach Tok, this season never could have reached the heights it did without the seniors’ leadership.
“They dealt with issues all year and focused on the season,” Coach Tok said of the senior class. “They all did a great job. Overall, they kept the young kids motivated. There were never any internal arguments. Everyone got along great, which I’m very proud of.”
While the senior class was important for leadership, underclassmen logged a lot of time on the pitch this season. Every goal scored for Sun Prairie East in 2022 came from the foot of a freshman, sophomore, or junior. Of course, this lead to the occasional misstep. But, it also means these returning players gained valuable varsity experience.
“The younger kids did a lot of growing this season,” Coach Tok said. “They’ll come back better and stronger next season, but there’s a lot of work to do in the offseason.”
Sophomore midfielder Lucas Albright headlines this crop of developing talent. He managed to crack the loaded starting lineup last season as a freshman defender and moved into a more important role as a midfielder as a sophomore. He was the catalyst for the Cardinals’ offense, leading the team in goals scored with 11, tying for the lead in assists with three, and leading in total points with 25.
Next season, Albright will be joined in attack by Landon and Charlie Pederson. Landon, a junior, piled up six points this season with two goals and two assists. Charlie, a freshman, scored three goals for six points as well.
Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of the Cardinals’ returning production on the team comes from the defense. Most major pieces like junior Landon Holmen, sophomores TJ Ganter and Eli Diallo, and freshman Lennon Dillon will be back to build on a strong 2022 campaign.
Entering the season, Coach Tok had measured expectations about this young group. As the season went on and strong performances piled up, it was impossible for him to hide his pride in their hard work in dedication to the program. In conversations following the season, his optimism for his promising crop of players was undeniable.