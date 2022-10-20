The 2022 boys soccer season for Sun Prairie East High School was an inspiring one. The Cardinals were hit hard by graduation and losses to the newly-opened Sun Prairie West High School and started an abundance of youth at important positions as a result.

Regardless, Sun Prairie East rallied together for a solid season. The Cardinals put together a 6-8-6 final record, which included a 3-3-4 record in the Big Eight conference, tied for sixth.

CARSTEN GANTER
Sun Prairie East senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter was one of the area’s best this season.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST BOYS SOCCER SENIORS
Sun Prairie East’s 2023 senior class poses on senior night at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 11 vs. Janesville Craig. From left to right: Enrique Ramirez, Carsten Ganter, Tyler Schick, Harrison Buenger, Mason Borgardt, Eli Thao, Douglas (Cole) Masiarchin, and Ethan Correa.
LUCAS ALBRIGHT
Sun Prairie East sophomore midfielder Lucas Albright led the Cardinals in goals (11), assists (3), and total points (25) this season.

