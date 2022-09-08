Sun Prairie East boys soccer head coach Tok Kim preached the importance of building his team day by day. The Cardinals are in a bit of a rebuilding year after losing many of last year’s contributors to graduation and to West in the split.
After getting their first win of the season on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Elkhorn, the Cardinals drew with Sauk Prairie, 0-0, and lost a tight 1-0 match against Madison West. That close loss set the tone for Sun Prairie East’s recent hot streak.
The Cardinals headed across town over to Waunakee over the weekend for the Waunakee Tournament on Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3. Sun Prairie West impressed, winning both of its games to establish its first winning streak of the season.
Mukwonago was Sun Prairie East’s first opponent on Friday, and the Indians did not make things easy on the Cardinals early. The two sides battled to a 0-0 tie heading into halftime. Sophomore team captain Lucas Albright decided then and there he would be the offensive catalyst.
The midfielder scored back-to-back goals for the Cardinals, one in the 42nd minute and one in the 56th minute. Both were assisted by senior midfielder Ethan Correa. As if that wasn’t enough, junior midfielder Landon Holmen decided to get in on the fun as well. He scored the Cardinals’ third goal of the game in the 60th minute, assisted by senior defender Tyler Schick, to establish a dominant lead.
Mukwonago would sneak one past freshman backup goalkeeper Jackson Brye in the 72nd minute, but the Indians couldn’t catch all the way back up. Starting goalie Carsten Ganter put in 70 minutes of exquisite work, making seven saves and allowing no goals.
Albright’s momentum from Friday’s match carried into Saturday in a matchup with Kenosha Bradford/Reuther. He scored the lone goal of the game in the first half, assisted by Holmen, to give the Cardinals a lead they would never relinquish. Ganter pitched his second shutout of the season as Sun Prairie East held on for the 1-0 victory.
Sun Prairie East didn’t stop there, either. The winning streak provided positive momentum for the Cardinals as they hosted Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 6. East earned its first conference point of the year in a 1-1 draw.
The Cardinals had to work for that point, too. The Purple Knights struck first, netting a goal in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead. The offense struggled to respond as Beloit held onto that lead into halftime and deep into the second half.
Of course, Albright saved the day once again. He scored an unassisted goal in the 65th minute to tie the game up at one each. Despite a feverous push from both sides, neither could muster another goal in regulation or extra time.
Sun Prairie East’s recent streak has it at a 3-2-2 overall record and a 0-1-1 mark in Big Eight conference play.
The Cardinals’ conference season continues this week with a trip to Janesville Parker on Thursday, Sept. 8. After a weekend off, the Big Eight conference slate keeps chugging next week. Sun Prairie East returns to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a matchup with La Follette before hitting the road for a daunting trip to Vernona, the No. 2 team in the WSCA coaches poll, on Thursday, Sept. 15.