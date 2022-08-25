HARRISON BUENGER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior Harrison Buenger makes a move at the Cardinals' first day of tryouts on Monday, Aug. 15. 

 Ryan Gregory

Tok Kim has had his fair share of challenges during his tenure as head coach of the Sun Prairie East boys soccer program.

Since taking over in 2018, he's helped transform the Cardinals from a middling Big Eight program to one of its best. Last season, Sun Prairie finished as the second best team in the conference, broke a school record for wins in a season with 17, and claimed a regional title before a heartbreaking loss in extra time in sectionals.

COACH TOK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East boys soccer coach Tok Kim addresses his squad following the first day of tryouts on Monday, Aug. 15. 
LUCAS ALBRIGHT
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East sophomore Lucas Albright was a major contributor last season and will be a major part of keeping the Cardinals' success going in 2022. 
LANDON HOLMEN
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Landon Holmen receives a pass against Monona Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 23. 