Tok Kim has had his fair share of challenges during his tenure as head coach of the Sun Prairie East boys soccer program.
Since taking over in 2018, he's helped transform the Cardinals from a middling Big Eight program to one of its best. Last season, Sun Prairie finished as the second best team in the conference, broke a school record for wins in a season with 17, and claimed a regional title before a heartbreaking loss in extra time in sectionals.
Now, he's essentially starting from scratch.
The 2021 roster was loaded with talent. Nine players earned some level of all-conference recognition. Six graduated and another is now at Sun Prairie West. With his roster cut in half and some of his expected leaders now leading as a Wolf, coach Tok is sticking to the pillars he worked so hard to set up.
"When I first came here, I wanted to establish a culture and system that we could maintain," coach Tok said. "We want to sustain that growth. This isn't just about playing soccer, it's about leadership. Now, that falls on the upperclassmen to keep that tradition going."
East's list of returning contributors begins with co-team captain and senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter. Ganter was named the Big Eight's best keeper last season, and for good reason. He allowed just 13 goals on 85 shot attempts, a save percentage of 85%. He allowed 0.66 goals per game, including a whopping 16 shutouts.
Sun Prairie East's roster was loaded with upperclassman talent last season, yet freshman Lucas Albright's talent was too great to sit on the bench. He was a starter from day one on the defense, scoring two goals and adding five assists. Now, he's ready to assume a more natural spot as a midfielder as a sophomore. Despite his youth, he's also been named one of the Cardinals' co-team captains.
The Cardinals' third co-team captain is senior forward Mason Borgardt. Also a standout in wrestling and track, Borgardt will begin the season on the sidelines due to injury. Last season, he scored six goals and contributed two assists.
Two names on the defensive side of the ball to keep an eye on are junior Landon Holmen and senior Tyler Schick. Both were mentioned as key contributors by coach Tok in the preseason and figure to spearhead the Cardinals' defensive efforts. Holmen scored four goals and added an assist last season.
Sun Prairie East also has some veteran presence in the midfield as senior Eli Thao and junior Landon Pederson are primed to step up into more prominent roles.
Beyond that, the Cardinals are incredibly young. There are three sophomores and four freshmen on the 17-man varsity roster. Two sophomores (Albright and midfielder Eli Diallo) and three freshmen (defenders Taylor Ganter and Lennon Dillion and forward Charlie Pederson) have been tabbed as starters.
Sun Prairie East is relying on a lot of young players and will not have much of a bench with only four field players and a freshman backup goalkeeper available for substitution heading into the year.
"We're going to have to be patient," coach Tok said. "The talent is here. We just have to work on our precision, our speed, and our technique. I have to give them the confidence and get the best out of them. They all love the game and have a desire to get better."
The 2022 campaign has already kicked off with a 4-1 loss to a solid Monona Grove team on Tuesday, Aug. 23 on the road. This is the first season opener the Cardinals have lost this decade. The Silver Eagles established a 3-0 lead by the halftime break before Albright scored the first goal of the season at the 47:01 mark, assisted by junior midfielder Riley Melum.
Despite the early loss, coach Tok's goals for his team do not change.
"Most other schools are counting us out," coach Tok said. "We want to prove them wrong. I don't care how the season goes as long as the kids continue to learn. We need to keep developing them. We're doing this for the seniors and hoping to make some noise in the playoffs after a year of working hard."
The Cardinals continue their season with their first home game on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Elkhorn. East will then host Sauk Prairie at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27 before starting Big Eight conference play on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Madison West.