Tuesday, Sept. 20 was a stellar night for soccer in the town of Sun Prairie. Not only were Sun Prairie East and West squaring off for the first time in history, the two sides combined for two greater causes.
The over-arching theme of the evening was mental health awareness. The coaches wore t-shirts and wristbands that reflected the effort and proceeds from the game's concession stand and bake sale benefitted local mental health support groups. The Bank of Sun Prairie also contributed a $500 donation.
In addition, the Wolves and Cardinals honored the next generation of players with Youth Night. Players from the youth Sun Prairie Soccer Club walked onto the field alongside East and West's varsity as they were introduced.
The play on the pitch matched the grandeur of the pre-game festivities. East and West played each other tight all game, leading to a 0-0 tie with the game quickly fading away. In the final minute of regulation, the Cardinals finally broke through.
Senior defender Tyler Schick booted up a perfect pass from the right side. Freshman Lennon Dillon was in a position to make a play and did so, heading the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal and past the outstretched arm of West senior goalie Ian Nelson.
"It felt great," Dillon said. "I didn't contribute to the attack much tonight outside of that, so to hit the game winner is the best feeling in the world. I was just hoping for something to come to me and Tyler Schick kicked a great ball. I was able to get my head to it."
Play ended seconds later, giving East a tremendous win over its cross-town rival and picking up some important points in the Big Eight conference standings. For Sun Prairie East head coach Tok Kim, a gritty win like this comes down to his team's continued development.
"We have great leadership," coach Tok said. "The kids are continuing to grow and learn as a team. Their confidence levels are going up. West has some phenomenal players but our defense stepped up. I'm ecstatic. I would have been happy with a tie, but here we are. Our young players stepped up and played as a team, they deserve all the credit."
The loss is frustrating for West, even beyond dropping a conference game to a cross-town rival. The Wolves dominated the ball for a majority of the game and had multiple chances to take a lead throughout the game. The same sentiment was reflected from West head coach Mike McIntosh following the contest.
"We coach and these kids play a game where you can dominate a game and still lose," McIntosh said. "East had a beautiful play to win it, though. They were starting to have more possession in the second half, but we still had more going for us. We had a couple opportunities that were really good, but nothing came from it. It's soccer. It happens."
From the opening touch, it looked like an uphill climb for East as West came out on fire. The Wolves dominated possession for the entirety of the first half. To the Cardinals' credit, they never let anything get too serious. Defenders like sophomore Eli Diallo, sophomore TJ Ganter, and senior Tyler Schick made life tough for the Wolves.
West fired a handful of free kicks, corner kicks, and shots on goal in the first half. Nothing found the back of the net as East senior goalie Carsten Ganter was phenomenal. He had eight saves in this one as he maintained a clean sheet through the first 40 minutes.
As for East's offense, the Cardinals' forwards hardly even touched the ball in the first half. The game was tied at zero heading into the halftime break, but the Wolves undeniably had played the better half and had the momentum.
West's offensive onslaught didn't slow down in the second half, but Ganter made his three best saves in this timeframe. First, in just the 42nd minute, Ganter robbed a loose ball from scoring a fluke goal for the Wolves by snagging it just before it crossed the line.
Ganter's true masterpiece came in the 56th minute. West had a free kick from just outside the box, which senior midfielder Riley Stevens absolutely rifled to the left of Ganter. He got his hands on it for a resounding block, but the play remained alive. The Wolves pushed the ball back to the middle for another clean look. The shot looked destined for the back of the net towards the top of the goal, but Ganter leapt up to punch it away and keep the game scoreless.
CARSTEN. GANTER. The senior makes two TREMENDOUS saves to maintain his clean sheet! Just great goaltending. pic.twitter.com/Gg32AyI4wf
Something about Ganter's play in goal sparked Sun Prairie East's offense to life. The Cardinals started fighting back in the possession game and even started to fire off shots. Dillion missed a goal over the top in the 70th minute and sophomore midfielder Lucas Albright had a couple of close calls on free kick attempts.
West looked to have the game-winner in the 74th minute as a break from East's defense allowed junior forward Danny Worrell to run unguarded towards Ganter. Ganter rose into the field of play and dove in front of the ball before Worrell could score.
Minutes later, the Cardinals broke through as Schick connected with Dillon for the deciding goal. A handful of West players dropped to their knees, aware the stellar game they had played would in fact end in a loss.
East entered the game trailing West in the Big Eight conference standings, but the win bumps the Cardinals ahead. East is now 2-2-2 in conference play for eight points while West is 2-3-1 for seven. The Cardinals improve to 5-3-3 overall as the Wolves drop to 4-4-1.
The Cardinals have a pair of road games remaining this week. They'll travel to Madison East on Thursday, Sept. 22 and to DeForest on Saturday, Sept. 24. As for the Wolves, they will finish this week with a home match against Madison West. They're then off until Wednesday, Sept. 28 when they travel to Beloit Memorial.