LUCAS ALBRIGHT, ENRIQUE RAMIREZ

Sun Prairie East sophomore midfielder Lucas Albright rises to head the ball over Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Enrique Ramirez at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

 John Hagen

Tuesday, Sept. 20 was a stellar night for soccer in the town of Sun Prairie. Not only were Sun Prairie East and West squaring off for the first time in history, the two sides combined for two greater causes.

The over-arching theme of the evening was mental health awareness. The coaches wore t-shirts and wristbands that reflected the effort and proceeds from the game's concession stand and bake sale benefitted local mental health support groups. The Bank of Sun Prairie also contributed a $500 donation.

