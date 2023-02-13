Sun Prairie East's boys swimming season was on the line on Saturday, Feb. 11 as the Cardinals traveled to Verona High School to compete in WIAA sectionals. Under pressure, they still shined bright. All three relay teams swam well enough to punch a ticket to the state finals, as did five individual swimmers.

Juniors Bennett Braatz and Trevor Nicodemus led the charge for the Cardinals. Both qualified in two individual events each and also pitched in on the relays.

