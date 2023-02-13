Sun Prairie East's boys swimming season was on the line on Saturday, Feb. 11 as the Cardinals traveled to Verona High School to compete in WIAA sectionals. Under pressure, they still shined bright. All three relay teams swam well enough to punch a ticket to the state finals, as did five individual swimmers.
Juniors Bennett Braatz and Trevor Nicodemus led the charge for the Cardinals. Both qualified in two individual events each and also pitched in on the relays.
Braatz took second place in the 200 individual medley with his time of 1:54.03. That wasn't his only second place finish of the day, either. He'd also blaze a time of 51.48 in the 100 butterfly for the same position.
Nicodemus finished near the top of the 200 freestyle, as well, taking third with a time of 1:43.00. He'd also qualify for the state finals in the 100 freestyle, taking eighth place with a time of 47.70.
Braatz and Nicodemus teamed up with senior Sean Gillett and sophomore Coby Zander to take on the 200 medley relay. They would wind up with a time of 1:35.88 for fourth place, another ticket punched to the state finals.
Sophomore Elijah Krystowiak joined Gillett, Zander, and Nicodemus to swim the 400 freestyle relay. The group would post East's best relay finish of the day, earning third place with a time of 3:13.56. The Cardinals would also qualify for state in the 200 freestyle relay, thanks to junior Lowan Wagner, sophomore Tyler Johll-Bayliss, Krystowiak, and Braatz's time of 1:31.28 for sixth place.
To top it all off, Rairden added yet another individual qualification. He took seventh in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.15 to earn Sun Prairie East's eighth ticket to the state finals.
The Cardinals finished in fourth place overall of the 11 teams at the sectional with a team score of 211. Middleton won the day with a score of 387, followed by Madison Memorial with 312 and Madison West with 284.
Sun Prairie East's qualified swimmers will make the trip out to the Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the WIAA state championship. Competition is set to begin at 2:30 pm.