Sun Prairie East has quickly established itself as one of the Badger—Large conference’s best football teams. After Waunakee spoiled the Cardinals’ arrival in the opener, they have beaten the next three conference opponents a combined 148-14.
Milton is next up on the chopping block as Sun Prairie East returns to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30 for homecoming.
FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS
Sun Prairie East endured a tough two-game stretch earlier this season against two of the state’s top teams, Mukwonago and Waunakee. Those back-to-back losses seem like the distant past, though, as the Cardinals have really hit their stride over the past three weeks.
Yes, Sun Prairie East has won in three blowouts. But, perhaps most importantly, they’re doing the little things right. The Cardinals have minimized turnovers and penalties, two issues that plagued them early on, to make these beatdowns quick and efficient.
This was truly on display last week against Oregon, a team that entered the matchup undefeated in conference play. The Cardinals out-gained the Panthers 518 to 106 on the day. Oregon mustered just 64 yards through the air and 42 on the ground as Sun Prairie East exploded for 300 passing yards and 218 rush yards.
Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski’s numbers are becoming truly video game-like, and there are still three regular season games left on the schedule. He’s completed 63% of his passes for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns with only three interceptions through six games.
Three of Kaminski’s receivers have already eclipsed 300 receiving yards. Junior Connor Stauff is tops among them with 470 yards and four touchdowns following a team-high 33 receptions. Senior Jonathan Vandewalle leads the receiving room in yards per reception with 19.1 as he’s turned 20 catches into 382 yards and a team-high eight scores. Fellow senior Evan Richmond has also caught 25 balls for 345 yards and three scores.
The Oregon game was a memorable one for senior running back Cortez LeGrant as he put up a season high in rushing yards with 145 and in touchdowns with three. For the year, he’s averaging 7.5 yards per carry with nine touchdowns and 644 yards.
LOWDOWN ON THE
REDBIRDS
It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Milton. The Redbirds lost their first three games of the season before bouncing back with a back-to-back conference wins. That momentum was lost last week, however, after a tough 31-26 loss to non-conference Portage. Milton enters this contest with a 2-4 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Badger—Large conference play.
The Redbirds bring good size to the trenches and aren’t afraid to pound the rock. Junior Jordan Bundy is the team’s lead back with team-highs in carries (85) and rushing yardage (329). Bruising fullback Quinn Williams is the punch-in man for the offense as he’s already picked up seven touchdowns this year.
Milton has an average passing attack, led by senior quarterback Aidan Schoen. He’s completed 53% of his passing attempts for 998 yards and seven scores with five interceptions through six games. 6-foot-6 senior Brogan McIntryre has been his top target this year, hauling in 19 receptions for 238 yards and three scores. Fellow senior Garrett Bladl has also pitched in 434 receiving yards and three scores.
As for the defense, Milton has only held one team below 20 points all season: Sun Prairie West in week four. The Wolves only managed 14 points as penalties prevented drive after drive from advancing.
COMMON OPPONENTS
We’re finally deep enough into the season to be able to gauge opponents’ prior performances against common opponents to get a sense of how the matchup will play out. Milton and Sun Prairie East have three common opponents: Oregon, Sun Prairie West, and Beaver Dam.
Sun Prairie East has absolutely boatraced all three teams. It beat Beaver Dam 42-0, Sun Prairie West 54-7, and Oregon 52-7. The starters were out of the game by the start of the fourth quarter in all three matchups as the Cardinals romped.
Milton suffered a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Oregon to open conference play in week three. Based solely on the yardage, Milton looked to be the better team with 274 yards through the air and 190 on the ground. Late-game heroics won it for Oregon in a close one.
Sun Prairie West gave Milton not only its first conference win of 2022, but its first win overall. The Wolves just couldn’t stop the run game as the Redhawks piled up 209 rushing yards. Milton only needed to complete five passes as it bullied its way to a win, 31-14.
Beaver Dam gave Milton another run for its money, but the Redhawks escaped with a 33-30 win. The Golden Beavers racked up a whopping 278 yards on the ground while Milton took a balanced attack through both the rush and pass game.
The two teams went score-for-score the entire game. With five minutes left in the game, Milton slotted a 29-yard field goal to take a 33-24 lead. Beaver Dam would score again, but the clock bled out before a comeback attempt could be completed.
KEYS TO THE GAME
If there’s one thing that teams like Janesville Parker and Beaver Dam have shown about Milton, it’s that the Redhawks have some trouble stopping a potent rushing attack. The Cardinals should look to play the hot hand and keep feeding No. 23 in the backfield. Cortez LeGrant may be hitting his strike at the perfect time.
As for the defense, shutting down Brogan McIntryre should be a top priority. The Cardinals are already without Fabrizzio Roman at cornerback, and the big receiver might be Milton’s best chance of striking. Senior Andrew Zielsdorf and junior Lile Damm have stepped up at the cornerback positions, but they’ll need help from safeties Brady Shanahan and Sam Ostrenga to keep this offense under locks.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.