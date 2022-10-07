The Sun Prairie East football team is rolling right now, there's no doubt about that. The No. 2 team in Division 2 in the wissports.net coaches poll has averaged a win margin of 44 points in the midst of its four-game winning streak.
That trend will almost certainly continue on Friday, Oct. 7 as they travel to take on the bottom team in the Badger - Large conference standings, Watertown.
FOWL PLAY
The Goslings of Watertown have had a tough go of it in 2022. They're winless in seven games, including a 0-5 mark in the Badger - Large conference. Five of those seven losses have come by double digits, including a 47-20 dismantling at the hands of Division 3 Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week.
Watertown did manage to keep it close with two teams, Sun Prairie West and Oregon in successive weeks back on Sept. 2 and 9. The Goslings took the West Wolves to overtime before losing a heartbreaker on the last play of the game, losing 32-26. A frantic late comeback attempt against Oregon wasn't enough, either, as the Panthers held on for a 28-21 victory.
To their credit, the Goslings actually had a competent passing offense. In six games, junior quarterback Reece Kamrath had 1,396 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to help keep the offense afloat. That was, until week six against Beaver Dam. Both Kamrath and top receiver, junior Zach Scher, were lost for the season with injuries. In his time on the field, Scher caught 27 passes for 652 yards and seven scores.
Now, sophomore Owen Sjoberg takes over the offense. He threw for 148 yards and a score in last week's loss to Mount Horeb/Barneveld. He also showed some capablities as a runner with a rushing touchdown. The cupboard isn't empty in the receiving department, either, as junior Landon Fendt has caught 36 passes for 425 yards and five scores this season.
Unfortunately, the Goslings don't have much of a rushing attack to lean on, either. Watertown averages 27 rushing yards per game this season and its two top backs average 2.4 and 3.0 yards per carry.
There isn't much to be said about the defense, either. Watertown has never held a team below 28 points and has given up point totals of 70, 50, 47, and 42 already this season.
WELL-RESTED CARDINALS
Sun Prairie East has absolutely cruised in its last four games. The services of the varsity starters haven't been needed late in the game since the first week of September as the Cardinals have built massive, early leads.
Friday, Sept. 30 marked homecoming for East, and it put on a show for the crowd with some offensive fireworks. The Cardinals were already up 28-0 by the end of the first quarter, thanks to three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown from senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski.
Kaminski's stats get even more ludicrous with each passing week. He's now up to a 64% completion percentage with 1,764 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He hasn't thrown a pick in the last three games. He's also shown serious chops as a runner with 151 yards and five scores this year.
Fellow senior Cortez LeGrant has also been on a hot streak. The all-state running back has increased his yardage output in five consecutive games, reaching a crescendo last week against Milton with a whopping 190 yards on only nine carries. For the year, he has 834 yards on an 8.8 yards per carry average with 10 touchdowns.
Junior receiver Connor Stauff has been impressive as well this season with team-highs in receptions (40) and receiving yards (560). It's impossible to forget about deep threat weapon Jonathan Vandwalle, though, who leads the Cardinals with nine receiving touchdowns.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Kaminski and his gang of receivers should have a hay day against this Watertown secondary. The Goslings have allowed more than 250 passing yards three times this season, and even run-heavy teams like Sun Prairie West and Beaver Dam found some passing success. The Cardinals will likely light up the air early and often.
Defensively, Sun Prairie East's pass rush should make life tough on Watertown's replacement quarterback.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Watertown High School on Friday, Oct. 7.