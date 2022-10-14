SUN PRAIRIE EAST VOLLEYBALL
Buy Now

The Sun Prairie East volleyball team breaks its pregame huddle with enthusiasm before facing off against Middleton on senior night on Thursday, Oct. 13.

 Ryan Gregory

The last week of the 2022 regular season was an undeniably challenging one for the Sun Prairie East volleyball team. The Cardinals faced two of the top three teams in the Big Eight conference, Janesville Craig and Middleton, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 13, respectively. 

Both games ended in sweeps. Sun Prairie East travelled to Janesville Craig, where it fell in set scores of 25-18, 25-13, and 25-22. The Cardinals returned home on Thursday to host Middleton for senior night.

GRETCHEN MEIER
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior middle Gretchen Meier attempts to get a shot through a Middleton block on Thursday, Oct. 13.
ZITHA WAMBURA
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior middle Zitha Wambura loads up for a swing against Middleton on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Tags