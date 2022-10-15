The 2022 season was a historic one for the Sun Prairie East girls tennis program. It was the first time the Cardinals were represented at the WIAA girls tennis state tournament with two separate entries.
Junior Annalise Yang competed for Sun Prairie East in the singles bracket and the combination of senior Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster took on the doubles bracket from on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Two of Sun Prairie East's three competitors already had experience with the event. Schwartzer made an appearance in last season's doubles bracket as a junior. With her former teammate now graduated, she kept the momentum rolling with Kramschuster this season and returned. Yang was the 2020-21 alternate fall season singles state champion as a freshman and took fifth place in the singles tournament as a sophomore last season.
The fun ended on Thursday for Schwartzer and Kramschuster as they lost their first and only match of the tournament. They had a tough draw with the duo of Livy Parrett and Kimberly Harvey of Eau Claire Memorial. The girls from Memorial earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory to advance.
Yang, on the other hand, was able to make some noise. She was one of only 16 participants to receive a seed in the singles bracket, entering as the No. 12 seed. She backed up her reputation with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sarah Ho of Wauwatosa West in the first round.
She kept things rolling in her next set, this time against Julia Gurholt of Kimberly. Yang won in two sets once again, 6-3, 6-4. This brought an end to her competition on Thursday and bought her a ticket to another day of competition on Friday.
Friday was a noted step up in competition. Now, Yang was up against another seeded player for the first time. Clare Schaefer of Whitefish Bay entered the matchup as the No. 5 seed with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. Yang put up a valiant effort, but Schaefer prevailed with set scores of 6-4, 2-6, and 10-5.
Sun Prairie East's representation at the tournament was a testament to the program's resilience despite being split in half as Sun Prairie became Sun Prairie East and West this offseason. Congratulations to the athletes on a season of success.