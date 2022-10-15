The 2022 season was a historic one for the Sun Prairie East girls tennis program. It was the first time the Cardinals were represented at the WIAA girls tennis state tournament with two separate entries.

Junior Annalise Yang competed for Sun Prairie East in the singles bracket and the combination of senior Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster took on the doubles bracket from on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

REAGAN SCHWARTZER
Sun Prairie East senior Reagan Schwartzer competes in the WIAA girls tennis doubles state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
GRACE KRAMSCHUSTER
Sun Prairie East junior Grace Kramschuster competes in the WIAA girls tennis doubles state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
ANNALISE YANG
Sun Prairie East junior Annalise Yang competes in the WIAA girls tennis singles state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.

