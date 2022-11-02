FIRST TEAM
Jerry Kaminski, senior, quarterback (OPOTY)
Somehow, the Cardinals' senior gunslinger has built upon his video game-like stats from 2021. The University of North Dakota commit has completed 64% of his passes in 2022 for 2,686 yards and 40 touchdowns with only five interceptions. According to wissports.net, he leads the state in passing touchdowns this season and is second in yardage. He's thrown for at least five touchdowns in three separate games, including a season-high six against DeForest in Level 2 of the WIAA state tournament.
This is Kaminski's second career first team all-conference selection. He also took home the honors as a junior last season in the Big Eight conference. Kaminski is also up for the Wisconsin Sports Network (WSN)'s Dave Kreig Award this season, presented to the state's top senior quarterback.
Cortez LeGrant, senior, running back
LeGrant is a constant homerun threat. He's averaging 8.8 yards per carry in 2022 as he's turned 144 carries into 1,264 yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 games. He's rushed for at least 100 yards in eight of his 11 games this season, including 190 against Milton and 175 against DeForest.
This is LeGrant's second time being named first team all-conference. The same happened in 2021 as a junior in the Big Eight. He's also up for some postseason superlatives. LeGrant is a finalist for the WSN's Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch award, given to the state's top senior running back.
Jonathan Vande Walle, senior, receiver
Vande Walle, an Iowa State recruit, has had a stellar senior season. He's caught 40 passes for 724 yards and 16 touchdowns. His touchdown output is tops on the team this season and tied for fifth-most in the state. He's had five multi-touchdown games this season and surpassed 100 yards receiving twice.
This explosion as a senior comes on the heels of a second team all-conference selection for Vande Wall last season in the Big Eight. Much like Kaminski and LeGrant, Vande Wall is also a WSN award finalist. He's up for the Al Toon award, given to the state's top senior receiver.
Connor Stauff, junior, receiver
Stauff's reliability as a sophomore last season has turned into straight up production as a junior this year. He led the Cardinals in receptions (53) and receiving yards (806) with an extra 10 touchdowns to boot.
He exploded for 131 yards in week four against Beaver Dam and has had three games with two touchdown catches. Last season, Stauff was just an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight. This season, his relationship with Kaminski catapulted him onto the first team.
Logan Gross, junior, offensive line
Sun Prairie East had some major turnover on the offensive line due to graduation and the split of the school heading into this season, but Gross was one of the few returning linemen with varsity reps. He slotted right in at right tackle, a position he anchored all season for the Cardinals.
This is the first all-conference honor of his career. Collegiate recruiting is heating up for the junior, as well, as Gross has taken visits to Division 1 programs like North Dakota, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State this fall.
Alton Williams, junior, offensive line
Williams is one of the most intimidating presences in the area, if not the state as a whole. Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 270 lbs., Williams can get it done with his size or his impressive footwork to keep defenders away from Sun Prairie East's ballcarriers.
This is the first all-conference recognition of Williams' career, who started at left tackle this year for the Cardinals. Major colleges have taken note of his size and skill, also, as he received game day invites from both the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota this fall.
Trevor Schulz, senior, kicker & punter
This is year two of Schulz providing a special teams weapon for the Cardinals. He was a first team all-conference selection as solely a kicker in the Big Eight last year, but extended his duties to punting as well as a sophomore. The move paid off, as he was a dual first team all-conference selection for his powerful leg.
Schulz hit two of his four field goal attempts in the regular season and nailed 62 of 69 extra point attempts. In the punting game, Schulz averaged 40 yards per punt with four landing within the opponents' 20 and only one touchback. He also kicks touchbacks more often than not in the kickoff game.
The state took note of his abilities, as well. He's a finalist for the WSN's Kevin Stemke award, given to the state's top senior kicker/punter.
Nolan Olson, senior, defensive line
Olson is a dangerous weapon for Sun Prairie East defensive coordinator Tim Bass to implement in his three-man front. He was an all-conference snub after a strong junior season in 2021, but left no doubt after dominating 2022. He led the Cardinals in sacks this season with six, led in tackles for loss with 13, and was second in total tackles with 52.
Recruiting is heating up for the senior, as well. He holds offers from UW-Oshkosh, Bemidji State, Upper Iowa University, and Anna Maria College.
Ian Lips, senior, linebacker
There was some preseason discussion surrounding Sun Prairie East's linebacker group, and who would emerge as a primary playmaker. Lips stepped up to the plate and established himself as a leader of the defense. He scored a pick six against Beaver Dam and provided 33 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries.
Brady Shanahan, senior, safety
Shanahan, the Cardinals' lone defensive team captain, earned that distinction in 2022. After finding time playing time on a loaded defense last season as a junior, he's exploded onto the scene as a senior. He led the team in tackles with 59 and took a fumble back to the house for a touchdown. This is the first all-conference distinction of Shanahan's career.
Sam Ostrenga, junior, safety
Ostrenga missed all of summer workouts and the first four games of the regular season with a broken ankle. Still, he came back in week five and made an immediate impact. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with two and also had a fumble recovery with two tackles for loss. Considered one of the state's top prospects in the class of 2024, his return to the field was an immediate improvement for an already strong defense.
SECOND TEAM
Corey Sammer, senior, offensive line
Sammer slotted in as a guard on the Cardinals' offensive line this season and helped pave the way for one of the area's most potent offenses. Behind Sammer's blocking, Sun Prairie East's offense averaged 250 passing yards, 193 rushing yards, and 51 points per game through 11 games in 2022.
Talib Miller, senior, defensive line
Miller was a menace on the defensive line for the Cardinals this season. He tied for second on the team with five sacks, recovered a fumble, and even turned his one interception into a rumbling pick-six. He also tallied 30 tackles, eight of which were for a loss.
Billy Benson, senior, defensive line
Benson completed the three-headed monster of Sun Prairie East's pass rush. He tied for second on the team in sacks with five. He forced and recovered a fumble, which he returned for a touchdown against Milton. He also tallied 45 total tackles, third most on the team.
Jack Watkins, senior, linebacker
Watkins proved to be one of the surest tacklers on the Sun Prairie East defense this season. He had a pick-six against Milton in week seven to go along with 35 tackles, four sacks, and two fumble recoveries on the season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Drew Kavanaugh, junior, H-back
Last season's backup quarterback, Kavanaugh stepped into a more prominent role in the offense in 2022 as a blocking back. This also opened the door for him to get involved in the passing game. He wrangled 17 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Evan Richmond, senior, receiver
In the summer, Jerry Kaminski praised Richmond for his dedication and hard work to improve and be a prominent part of the offense in 2022. That work shined through in the stat sheet as he collected 30 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns. He's been away from the team for the first two levels of the state tournament with an internal organ injury, but hopes to make a return if the Cardinals advance far enough.
Logan Culbertson, senior, offensive line
Culbertson was a pivotal member of the Cardinals' offensive line this season, filling the role of center. His snaps were consistent all season, rarely giving quarterback Jerry Kaminski trouble.
Andrew Zielsdorf, senior, cornerback
When senior cornerback Fabrizzio Roman went down with a season-ending injury early in the year, someone had to step up for Sun Prairie East. Zielsdorf did just that. Often tasked with the opposing team's top wideout, he did his job well and helped the Cardinals' defense silence opponents all season.