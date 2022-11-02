FIRST TEAM

Jerry Kaminski, senior, quarterback (OPOTY)

JERRY KAMINSKI
Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named the Badger - Large conference's Offensive Player of the Year as well as first team all-conference.
CORTEZ LEGRANT
Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant was named first team all-conference in the Badger - Large in 2022.
JONATHAN VANDE WALLE
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle was named first team all-conference in the Badger - Large in 2022.
CONNOR STAUFF
Sun Prairie East junior receiver Connor Stauff was a first team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large this season.
LOGAN GROSS
Sun Prairie East senior right tackle Logan Gross was named first team all-conference in the Badger - Large in 2022.
ALTON WILLIAMS
Sun Prairie East junior left tackle Alton Williams (68) was named first team all-conference in the Badger - Large in 2022.
NOLAN OLSON
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson was a first team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
IAN LIPS
Sun Prairie East senior linebacker Ian Lips was a first team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
BRADY SHANAHAN
Sun Prairie East senior safety Brady Shanahan was a first team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
SAM OSTRENGA
Sun Prairie East junior safety Sam Ostrenga (2) was a first team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
COREY SAMMER
Sun Prairie East senior guard Corey Sammer (66) was a second team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large this season.
TALIB MILLER
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Talib Miller (55) was a second team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
BILLY BENSON
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Billy Benson was a second team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
JACK WATKINS
Sun Prairie East senior linebacker Jack Watkins was a second team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large this season.
DREW KAVANAUGH
Sun Prairie East junior H-back Drew Kavanaugh was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
EVAN RICHMOND
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Evan Richmond was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Badger - Large this season.
LOGAN CULBERTSON
Sun Prairie East senior center Logan Culbertson (54) was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.
ANDREW ZIELSDORF
Sun Prairie East senior cornerback Andrew Zielsdorf was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Badger - Large in 2022.

