The Sun Prairie East cross country team has run hard all season, and that was evident in a solid showing in the final meet of the regular season. The Cardinals traveled north on Saturday, Oct. 8 to participate in the Jim Newman Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
There, the boys finished fifth of 16 qualified teams with a team score of 157. The girls were excellent as well, taking sixth of 13 qualified teams with a team score of 150.
The usual suspects led the way for the Cardinals in the boys race. Both sophomore Pat McRoberts and junior Jonah Marshall continued their stellar seasons with top-15 finishes. McRoberts took 11th overall with a time of 16:49.3 and Marshall wasn't far behind in 13th with a time of 16:54.6.
Sophomore Malcolm Mohr was up next for Sun Prairie East, taking 35th with a time of 17:56.6. The final two varsity scorers finished close to one another as junior Randy Shaw took 51st with a time of 18:19.9 and sophomore Cole Dwyer finished 56th with a time of 18:30.8.
Stevens Point won the boys varsity race with 28 team points. The Panthers had the fastest time of the day as well as four more top-10 finishers. Kohler took second with 94 team points and West Salem rounded out the top three with 112.
The boys were solid, but the highest finish of the day for Sun Prairie East came from the girls race. Sophomore Brooke Marchewka blazed her way to a time of 20:22.1 to nab seventh place in the girls varsity race.
The strong performances didn't end there, either, as two more Cardinals grabbed top-20 finishes. Senior Mickey Griffith took 16th with a time of 20:51.3 and junior Nyllah Comstock ran a 20:58.6 for 19th.
A pair of juniors wrapped up the varsity scoring. Gretchen Bedner finished 57th with a time of 22:59.8 and Audrey Seefeld was 63rd with a time of 23:10.2.
Monona Grove was the champion of the girls race thanks to 58 team points. The Silver Eagles benefitted from having the fastest runner of the day, sophomore Mackenzie Babcock, who won the race by more than a minute and a half. West Salem took second with 92 team points and Sauk Prairie grabbed third with 107.
Now, the regular season is in the rearview mirror for the Cardinals as they turn their attention towards the postseason. That journey begins on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the Big Eight conference meet. The race should be a familiar one as it'll be run at Sun Prairie's Sheehan Park, but Sun Prairie West is technically the host school.
Following that, Sun Prairie East will begin the WIAA tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Cardinals were slotted into Sectional 6 of Division 1, which will be hosted by Stoughton High School.