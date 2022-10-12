The Sun Prairie East cross country team has run hard all season, and that was evident in a solid showing in the final meet of the regular season. The Cardinals traveled north on Saturday, Oct. 8 to participate in the Jim Newman Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

There, the boys finished fifth of 16 qualified teams with a team score of 157. The girls were excellent as well, taking sixth of 13 qualified teams with a team score of 150.

