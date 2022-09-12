SUN PRAIRIE EAST XC

The Sun Prairie East cross country squad poses for a team photo before practice on Thursday, Aug. 18 at McCarthy Park.

 Doug Maughan

The Sun Prairie East cross country team has had a steady diet of Saturday morning meets to start the 2022 season, but this most recent weekend provided the Cardinals' best challenge yet. East took the trip to Spring Green Municipal Golf Course for the River Valley Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The invitational gathered some of southern Wisconsin's best programs to compete. To manage numbers on the course at one time, the event was split into "large school" and "small school" races for both the boys and girls.