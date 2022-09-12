The Sun Prairie East cross country team has had a steady diet of Saturday morning meets to start the 2022 season, but this most recent weekend provided the Cardinals' best challenge yet. East took the trip to Spring Green Municipal Golf Course for the River Valley Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The invitational gathered some of southern Wisconsin's best programs to compete. To manage numbers on the course at one time, the event was split into "large school" and "small school" races for both the boys and girls.
East's girls squad finished 8th of the qualified 17 teams in the "large school" race with a team score of 188. Big Eight conference rival Madison West was tops with a team score of 74, followed by Dodgeville/Mineral Point in second with an 84 and Waunakee right on its tail in third with an 85.
As for the boys, they finished fifth in the "large school" race out of 19 teams with their score of 147. Madison West was victorious once again with a score of 37, far outpacing Big Eight conference foe La Follette in second with 95. DeForest rounded out the top three with a 127.
Sophomore Shaela Elert paced the girls team with her time of 20:58.7, good for 20th place overall. Fellow sophomore Brooke Marchewka was next-fastest for the Cardinals with a time of 21:30.3 to take 30th. Junior Nyllah Comstock was right behind her in 35th with a time of 31:41.8.
Senior Mickey Griffith grabbed 46th place overall with her time of 22:07.6 and sophomore Cassie Coffey rounded out the varsity effort in 65th with a time of 22:57.8.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point sophomore Ellie Robinson put up the "large school" race's best time, an 18:55.3. Mount Horeb junior Abigail Sadler was second with a 19:07.0 and La Follette senior Gabriela Lues was third with a 19:14.9.
The boys' team was also led by a sophomore. Patrick McRoberts put up Sun Prairie East's best time of the day, a 16:59.3, to grab 12th place. Junior teammate Jonah Marshall wasn't far behind in 14th with a time of 17:14.1.
A pair of Sun Prairie East sophomores also grabbed top-40 finishes to help keep the varsity score low. Malcolm Mohr grabbed 33rd place with his time of 18:16.2 and Leo Saron put up an 18:29.2 to finish 38th. Junior Randy Shaw closed things out for the Cardinals with a time of 18:46.1 to finish 50th.
Joseph Stoddard of Mount Horeb blazed his way to a time of 15:46.9 to grab first place in the boys "large school" race. Madison West junior Zach Temple finished second with a time of 16:07.2 and third place Spencer Alf from McFarland was right on his tail with a time of 16:08.2.
The varsity put up a strong performance, but no one finished with a better final standing spot than freshman Yutaro Suzucki in the boys junior varsity race. He put up a time of 17:56.0 to take third overall, finishing behind a pair of Madison West seniors. Sun Prairie East's boys junior varsity team would finish fifth of 17 teams thanks to his efforts.
The Blackhawk Invitational was a step in the right direction, and the Cardinals will make a quick return to the course to continue growing. Next up, Sun Prairie East is heading to Lake Farm County Park for a conference challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 13. This meet brings every member of the conference together, providing a solid early-season measuring stick.
Following this mid-week challenge, the Cardinals will have the weekend off. They return to competition on Saturday, Sept. 24 for an invitational at Janesville's Blackhawk Golf Course.