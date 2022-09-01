A goal-oriented sport like cross country relies heavily on setting and surpassing benchmarks. The Sun Prairie East cross country team has worked hard all summer to prepare for the 2022 campaign, and used this past Saturday to set expectations. The Cardinals made the trip to Watertown High School for the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27 to start the new season.

“That first meet is always a good measuring point,” Sun Prairie East co-head coach Joel Block said. “It kind of lets the kids see where their training has led them and what to expect in the coming meets. It’s helpful for both athletes and coaches to see where the team is.”

SHAELA ELERT
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East sophomore Shaela Elert runs at the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Aug. 27.
COLE DWYER

Sun Prairie East sophomore Cole Dwyer runs at the Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown High School on Saturday, Aug. 27.