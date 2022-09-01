A goal-oriented sport like cross country relies heavily on setting and surpassing benchmarks. The Sun Prairie East cross country team has worked hard all summer to prepare for the 2022 campaign, and used this past Saturday to set expectations. The Cardinals made the trip to Watertown High School for the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27 to start the new season.
“That first meet is always a good measuring point,” Sun Prairie East co-head coach Joel Block said. “It kind of lets the kids see where their training has led them and what to expect in the coming meets. It’s helpful for both athletes and coaches to see where the team is.”
The Cardinals are dealing with a fair amount of youth on the squad as 21 members of the squad are underclassmen, 10 of which are freshman. This large invitational was a way to throw them into the deep end and see how they handled the big show.
“It’s a great opportunity for those kids,” Block said. “This is a good way for them to start to learn the Sun Prairie culture from the older kids. It was an impressive showing.”
The girls finished fourth of the 12 participating teams with a team score of 103. The boys grabbed third place out of the 15 squads with a score of 114.
A pair of Cardinals turned in top-15 performances to lead the girls side. Sophomore Shaela Elert was Sun Prairie East’s fastest time with a 22:15.8 to finish 11th. Junior teammate Nyllah Comstock was right behind her in 12th with a time of 22:22.5.
A trio of Cardinals passed the finish line just over a minute later. Sophomore Brooke Marchewka finished in 23:22.7 to take 26th. Fellow sophomore Cassie Coffey took 29th with her time of 23:39.9 and senior Mickey Griffith rounded out the varsity with a time of 23:46.0 to take 31st.
Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock took home first place with a blazing time of 19:28.3. Her performance helped the Silver Eagles take first as a team with a score of 44. Verona was second with a 62 and Watertown Luther Prep rounded out the top three with a 101.
For the boys, sophomore Pat McRoberts started his season on a high note. He turned in a personal record time of 17:27.2, Sun Prairie East’s fastest time, to take seventh place.
“He really stepped up and established himself as a major contributor for this season,” Block said of McRoberts.
Junior Jonah Marshall made his triumphant return to running, as well. Marshall was sidelined for the spring track season by an injury, but his hard work in recovery showed on Saturday. He grabbed a top-10 finish, taking ninth with a time of 17:34.4.
“It was really exciting to see,” Block said. “It was great to see him lace it up and perform close to his best from last year. He did a great job with the course and stepped up as a veteran team leader.”
Sophomore Leo Saron was Sun Prairie East’s next fastest time, putting up an 18:53.5 to take 27th. Junior Randy Shaw and sophomore Malcolm Moh finished back-to-back in 41st and 42nd, respectively, but had the exact same official time of 19:28.6. Sophomore Cole Dwyer wasn’t far behind in 46th with a time of 19:36.8
“The results aren’t what we as coaches were most concerned with,” Block said in overview. “The first meet is about seeing who the leaders are and how the team operates and adapts. It was nice to finish where we finished, but we’re more concerned with building up the culture.”
Now that the tone has been set, the Cardinals are set to hit the course once again this weekend. Sun Prairie East will travel to Verona High School for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event brings in myriad Big Eight conference foes as well as non-conference powers like Arrowhead, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Onalaska.