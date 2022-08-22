Sun Prairie East is entering a new era of cross country competition, but it has a pair of experienced co-head coaches to guide the transition. The Cardinals will be led by both Doug Maughan and Joel Block in 2022 as they compete as East for the first time ever. 

The split of Sun Prairie into East and West means both programs will now have far fewer participants than in previous years. This season, East has 17 girls and 23 boys on the roster in total. 