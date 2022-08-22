Sun Prairie East is entering a new era of cross country competition, but it has a pair of experienced co-head coaches to guide the transition. The Cardinals will be led by both Doug Maughan and Joel Block in 2022 as they compete as East for the first time ever.
The split of Sun Prairie into East and West means both programs will now have far fewer participants than in previous years. This season, East has 17 girls and 23 boys on the roster in total.
"We talked about it on the first day," Maughan said of the split. "When there are changes, the best bet is to talk about them and lay it all out there. We know this is a new coaching staff for these kids. There are things they're great at and we're great at. It'll be different, but it's important to understand this is something we have to tackle."
Both Maughan and Block have experience with running sports as they're both major contributors on the Sun Prairie track & field coaching staff. Now, they'll make the necessary adjustments to coach up the Cardinals' cross country team.
"We embrace the idea of making these athletes endurance athletes," Block said of he and Maughan's coaching techniques. "Not just in running, but in becoming better overall athletes. That takes a commitment to one another. We want this group to become a family around one another and continue to support each other."
Luckily for Block and Maughan, there is still plenty of talent left on this roster to continue being competitive in the Big Eight conference. Last season, both the boys and girls teams from Sun Prairie qualified for the state finals. The girls took 10th and the boys finished 11th. While quite a few members of that squad are gone to both graduation and to West, enough remain to form a strong core.
Junior Jonah Marshall returns as one of the team's leaders for the boys side. He was on that state-participating varsity team last season, as was sophomore Leo Saron.
Both Marshall and Saron have taken on early leadership roles with the team. Marshall is the stoic "lead by example" guy, who pushes himself to great times, even in practice, to motivate the other runners. Saron was described by Maughan as the "rah-rah" guy, quick to shout encouragement to his teammates to get them up and moving.
Junior Nyllah Comstock was also mentioned as a valuable team leader as she helped organize offseason training and continues to lead in team-organized practices. Comstock's commitment to getting her team in shape during the offseason had some early returns, as well.
"It's obvious that so many kids ran in the offseason," Maughan said. "You make your hay in the summer. Not only running, but also the weight room, a lot of these kids put in the work. Right now, the cardio is already there."
Beyond those three, familiar faces like sophomores Shaela Elert, Cole Dwyer, and Pat McRoberts will also help fill out the varsity roster. Watch for juniors Audrey Seefeld and Myler Maughan, two newcomers with serious chops as athletes in other sports, to make an immediate splash as well.
Even with the split, both Sun Prairie East and West remain in the Big Eight conference, which is home to some of the state's best cross country programs like Middleton and Madison West.
Undeterred, the Cardinals will keep their sights on the same goals as usual.
"The goals don't change," Maughan said. "We want to be successful and grow the program. There's no defense in cross country. You can't worry about the other teams, all you can do is perform to the best of your abilities every meet. We expect the best out of our athletes."
Sun Prairie East's season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 27 with an invitational at Watertown High School. The event, which begins at 9:30 am, features area squads like Baraboo, Catholic Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Luther Prep, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, and Verona.