Sun Prairie East made a statement in its opener against Monona Grove at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Cardinals showed that they weren't slowing down, even after the school split into East and West. The Cardinals thumped Monona Grove 55-0, starting the season on a dominant note.
DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE
Sun Prairie East's big win all started with the defense. The Cardinals were stellar, allowing the Silver Eagles to cross midfield just twice in the entire game, and one of those came by way of a recovered fumble on a muffed punt.
Monona Grove actually finished the game with negative total yardage. The Silver Eagles had 33 total passing yards but lost 39 (with sacks included) on the ground, ending the day with -6 total yards.
"Our defensive players and staff really had it clicking from the start tonight," Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "They came out trying to throw, but we got some pressure on them early. Our guys hustled to shut down screens and not let their receivers get deep. It was an outstanding effort."
Senior defensive linemen Nolan Olson and Talib Miller were both credited with sacks on the game, but their influence stretched much further. Monona was left helpless in the run game as those two plus Billy Benson made a habit of shedding blocks early and mashing the ballcarriers. Miller had three tackles for loss and Olson had two more.
The defensive backs didn't have to do much as Monona Grove got just 19 pass attempts off, but the linebackers certainly did their jobs. Junior linebacker Grant Camp led the team in total tackles with six. Senior outside linebacker Jack Watkins and junior outside linebacker Jace Stolte both showed good play recognition and tackling abilities, as well.
"We were using speed-to-power to rush them," Olson said. "The offensive line was tall, so we worked to get underneath them and then fly to the ball to make a play. I was really impressed. All 11 guys flew to the ball and made plays all game."
KAMINSKI LIGHTS UP THE AIR
It should come as no surprise that senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski picked up right where he left off from last season. The North Dakota commit connected on 16 of his 23 pass attempts for 237 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. He did all of this in just over two quarters of work, as well, as the offensive starters were pulled once a running clock was started after Sun Prairie East took a 41-0 lead early in the third quarter.
The first touchdown of the season went to Kaminski's favorite target, senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle, who wrangled an impressive over-the-shoulder snag to give Sun Prairie East a lead it would never relinquish.
Kaminski followed by lobbing a screen pass to the left for senior running back Cortez LeGrant, who motored 39 yards to the house untouched. The score through the air was just the start of a stellar day for LeGrant as he carried 18 times for 123 yards and a score on the ground.
Junior Connor Stauff caught back-to-back touchdowns from Kaminski in the middle of the second quarter to help balloon the lead. Both were impressive. Stauff's first was a circus catch as he used just one hand to make initial contact with the ball before securing it with his second on his way to the ground. His second touchdown came on a 3rd and long play where he shook his defender near the line of scrimmage and bailed his team out of a jam.
Kaminski would toss one more touchdown to Vandewalle on a perfectly run corner route with time running out in the first half to bump his touchdown total to five.
Vandewalle finished with four catches for 60 yards and two scores, Stauff had five catches for 85 yards and two scores, and senior Evan Richmond hauled in four passes for 25 yards.
"It was awesome," Jerry Kaminski said. "Our guys were balling out. Some of those catches tonight were just amazing. I couldn't have asked for better teammates tonight. All of those guys had my back and I had theirs, that's what I love about this team."
HOGS IMPRESS
There were some questions about Sun Prairie East's offensive line heading into this one. Those questions have been erased. Junior Alton Williams, senior Corey Sammer, senior Ian Lips, senior Caedmon Lund, and junior Logan Gross paved the way for the offense all night. LeGrant had ample room to run on his carries and Jerry Kaminski had plenty of time to throw. Coach Kaminski took notice as well.
"I thought they played unbelievably well," Kaminski said. "It's a work in progress, but it was great to see those guys come together and put in that work. It could be a lot better, but they'll continue working and listening."
WHAT NEEDS WORK
Sun Prairie East's one negative from Thursday was some turnover trouble. The Cardinals lost two fumbles on offense (one on the Monona 14 yard line) and muffed a punt in their own territory to set Monona Grove up with solid field position.
Of course, nothing came of these unfortunate turnovers as the defense bailed them out, but the "week one" jitters obviously got to the offense.
"It shouldn't happen," Brian Kaminski said. "We have to clean that up. That's on me as a coach, we need to rep that more in practice and make sure that doesn't happen again. Honestly, it took some resiliency for those guys to come right back from those, clean it up, and continue to be explosive."
WHAT'S NEXT
Sun Prairie East has an extra day to prep for next week, returning to the typical Friday matchup. The Cardinals will be at home once again, playing host to non-conference Mukwonago on Friday, Aug. 26 with a 7 pm kickoff time.
The Indians of Mukwonago will be out for revenge as Sun Prairie knocked them out of the WIAA playoffs in Level 4 last season.