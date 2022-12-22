It took a few tries, but Sun Prairie East has its first win of the 2022-23 boys basketball season. The Cardinals endured a six-game losing streak before heading into a home non-conference matchup with Racine Horlick on Monday, Dec. 19. Finally, East broke through, earning a 62-57 to put a mark in the win column.
The Cardinals were led by senior guard Kacy Tesch, who’s been a the team’s most reliable scorer this season. He’s now averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game after leading the team in scoring with 17 points on Monday. Junior guard Jayvion Lythjohan also pitched in 10 and both junior Gavin Van Wie and sophomore Trystan Fry pitched in eight.
Sun Prairie East now has a record of 1-6 but it is still searching for that first Big Eight conference victory. The Cardinals will have to wait until the changing of the calendar to try for it, because the only game sitting between them and 2023 is a home matchup with non-conference DeForest on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Things will get no easier for Sun Prairie East in Big Eight play in January. They’ll start the new year with a three-game conference road gauntlet which includes trips to Sun Prairie West on Thursday, Jan. 5, to Verona on Saturday, Jan. 7, and to Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12.