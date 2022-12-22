Jayvion Lythjohan
Sun Prairie East junior guard scored 10 points to help lift the Cardinals over Racine Horlick at home on Monday, Dec. 19.

It took a few tries, but Sun Prairie East has its first win of the 2022-23 boys basketball season. The Cardinals endured a six-game losing streak before heading into a home non-conference matchup with Racine Horlick on Monday, Dec. 19. Finally, East broke through, earning a 62-57 to put a mark in the win column.

The Cardinals were led by senior guard Kacy Tesch, who’s been a the team’s most reliable scorer this season. He’s now averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game after leading the team in scoring with 17 points on Monday. Junior guard Jayvion Lythjohan also pitched in 10 and both junior Gavin Van Wie and sophomore Trystan Fry pitched in eight.

