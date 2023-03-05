Sun Prairie East's exciting run through the 2023 WIAA boys basketball state tournament has come to an end. The No. 16 seed Cardinals were resilient in their regional opener against No. 17 seed West Allis Central at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, erasing an 18-point deficit to win 67-65.

Though the win was an inspiring one, the ticket punched to the next round meant No. 1 seed Arrowhead was up next. The Warhawks were champions of the Classic Eight conference this year and finished the regular season with a 22-2 overall record. They finished the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the final wissports.net coaches poll for Division 1. Sun Prairie East made the trip out for the game on Friday, Mar. 3 and were handed a 77-35 defeat to end its season.

Sun Prairie East senior Kacy Tesch closed his career as a Cardinal with a team-high 13 points in a regional semifinal loss to Arrowhead on Friday, Mar. 3.

BBB: ARROWHEAD 77, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 35

EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
11 J. Stegall 0 0 2-2 2
14 T. Fry 1 0 0-0 2
22 K. Tesch 3 1 4-4 13
24 G. Van Wie 2 1 1-3 8
32 R. Garner 1 0 1-1 3
34 D. Kavanaugh 2 0 1-2 5
42 J. Stolte 0 0 2-2 2
TOTALS - 9 2 11-14 35
ARROWHEAD
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
2 A. Kramer 0 1 2-2 5
3 A. Villarreal 0 3 4-6 14
4 M. Wrecke 3 2 4-4 16
5 J. Woida 1 1 0-0 5
14 B. Basich 3 3 2-2 17
20 T. Davis 1 0 0-0 2
24 J. Gilbert 3 0 0-0 6
30 D. Dobbertin 1 0 0-0 2
33 B. Dentz 0 0 1-2 1
34 G. Sexton 5 0 0-2 10
TOTALS - 17 10 13-18 77