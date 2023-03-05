Sun Prairie East's exciting run through the 2023 WIAA boys basketball state tournament has come to an end. The No. 16 seed Cardinals were resilient in their regional opener against No. 17 seed West Allis Central at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, erasing an 18-point deficit to win 67-65.
Though the win was an inspiring one, the ticket punched to the next round meant No. 1 seed Arrowhead was up next. The Warhawks were champions of the Classic Eight conference this year and finished the regular season with a 22-2 overall record. They finished the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the final wissports.net coaches poll for Division 1. Sun Prairie East made the trip out for the game on Friday, Mar. 3 and were handed a 77-35 defeat to end its season.
Arrowhead's offense was just too much as four Warhawks scored in the double digits, headlined by 17 from junior Bennett Basich. He was one of three Arrowhead players to hit multiple three point buckets, contributing to the Warhawks' 10 triples for the game.
Sun Prairie East was fittingly led in scoring by a senior, Kacy Tesch, who poured in 13 points. He was the sole Cardinal to hit double digits as Arrowhead made life tough defensively. The Cardinals were down 47-19 by the halftime break before being outscored 30-16 in the second half to bring the year to an end.
Tesch is one of only two seniors Sun Prairie East will lose to graduation this offseason, joined by Daylen Dotson.
"Kacy has been a great leader for us this year," Sun Prairie East head coach Steve Maselter said. "He brought a lot of fire and passion to this group this season."
In Maselter's first season as head coach, his Cardinals finished with an 8-18 overall record to go along with a 5-15 mark in the Big Eight conference for ninth in the final standings. After starting the season by losing 10 of their first 11 games, the Cardinals pulled things together nicely from mid-January on as they gained more experience. This season served as the first year of varsity experience for many members of a youthful group with great potential.
Sun Prairie East returns a stellar sophomore class next season, headlined by honorable mention all-conference selections Trystan Fry and Max Glusick. Fellow sophomore Max Raimer also stood out as a reliable scorer later in the season. They'll team up with a similarly strong junior class with starters Jayvion Lythjohan, Drew Kavanaugh, and Theo Schofield joined by vital role players like Gavin Van Wie and Sam Ostrenga.