The early portion of the 2022-23 girls basketball season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Sun Prairie East. The Cardinals lost their first four games, three of which were Big Eight conference contests, as they looked to find reliability on with a very young roster.
Things have been looking up since then. Sun Prairie East is now on a two-game conference winning streak, having beaten Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial last week to regain form.
The Cardinals hit the road for their first win of the season at Janesville Parker, a 59-33 drubbing. Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of the win was how balanced Sun Prairie East's scoring attack was. Senior Lucy Strey, junior Kaitlin Bindley, and freshman Kiya Dixon all contributed 13 points to tie for the team lead.
Beyond them, sophomore Cari Whetten had six, junior Ramiyah Davis had five, freshman Abby Packard had three, and junior Alyssa Pearson, freshman Keira Martin, and sophomore Zella Cleveland all contributed two. Most of the roster got in on the scoring fun as the Cardinals romped their way to their first win.
Sun Prairie East returned to its home court on Friday, Dec. 2, looking to turn one win into two as it hosted Beloit Memorial. The Purple Knights entered the contest winless and would not find their first win as Sun Prairie East dominated its second straight game, winning 82-43.
Strey led the charge this time around, burying seven field goals and seven free throws for a game-high 21 points. Bindley had another big game as well with 18 and Dixon put up 10. 11 players in total scored for Sun Prairie East as it soared to another victory.
The Cardinals also took on a non-conference challenge with a trip to Marshfield on Saturday, Dec. 3. This game ended Sun Prairie East's overall winning streak as the Tigers came away with a 70-53 win.
Sun Prairie East had to battle to come back in this one as Marshfield was up 41-17 by the halftime break. The Cardinals were led in scoring by Strey with 11, Packard with 10, and Bindley with seven.
The Cardinals' upcoming schedule will put their conference winning streak to the test as they'll have to travel to three of the Big Eight's best teams. They'll cross town to face Sun Prairie West on Saturday, Dec. 10, followed by a trip to Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and a journey to Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 16.