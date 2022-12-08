The early portion of the 2022-23 girls basketball season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for Sun Prairie East. The Cardinals lost their first four games, three of which were Big Eight conference contests, as they looked to find reliability on with a very young roster.

Things have been looking up since then. Sun Prairie East is now on a two-game conference winning streak, having beaten Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial last week to regain form.

KAITLIN BINDLEY
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Kaitlin Bindley drives the ball up the court against Beloit Memorial on Friday, Dec. 2. 
LUCY STREY
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey led the Cardinals in scoring with 21 in a home win over Beloit Memorial on Friday, Dec. 2.

Tags