SUN PRAIRIE EAST BOYS SWIMMING

The Sun Prairie East boys swimming team scored 73 points for 13th place at the 2023 WIAA state finals, hosted at Waukesha South High School's Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 18.

 Isaac Schluesche

The Sun Prairie East boys swimming team's 2022-23 season came to a triumphant end on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the WIAA state meet. The Cardinals made the trip over to the storied Waukesha South High School Natatorium and fared well for themselves. They put up four top-10 finishes to score 73 team points, finishing in 13th place as a team.

The 200 medley relay team put up Sun Prairie East's best result of the day. The combination of senior Sean Gillett, junior Trevor Nicodemus, junior Bennett Braatz, and sophomore Coby Zander swam a time of 1:35.65 to earn sixth place overall.

Tags