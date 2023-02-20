The Sun Prairie East boys swimming team's 2022-23 season came to a triumphant end on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the WIAA state meet. The Cardinals made the trip over to the storied Waukesha South High School Natatorium and fared well for themselves. They put up four top-10 finishes to score 73 team points, finishing in 13th place as a team.
The 200 medley relay team put up Sun Prairie East's best result of the day. The combination of senior Sean Gillett, junior Trevor Nicodemus, junior Bennett Braatz, and sophomore Coby Zander swam a time of 1:35.65 to earn sixth place overall.
This was just the first of Sun Prairie East's three relay teams to qualify for the state finals. The Cardinals also earned 10th place in the 400 freestyle relay as Gillett, Zander, Braatz, and Nicodemus again teamed up to swim a time of 3:11.12. Finally, Gillett and Zander were joined by junior Lowan Wagner and sophomore Elijah Krystowiak to swim the 200 freestyle relay. The Cardinals put up a time of 1:29.36 for 12th place.
Individually, both Braatz and Nicodemus earned a pair of appearances at the state finals. Braatz had the highest individual finish of the day, earning ninth place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:55.07. He would also put up a 12th place finish in the 100 butterfly thanks to a time of 51.80.
As for Nicodemus, his best swim came in the 200 freestyle. There, he swam a time of 1:43.07 for 10th place. He would also take on the 100 freestyle, where his time of 47.56 earned him 15th place.
Sun Prairie East's final individual swim came from sophomore Bodey Rairden in the 100 backstroke. He finished in 24th place with a time of 55.21.
Middleton won the team state championship with a score of 288, outpacing Arrowhead in second place with 211. The Cardinals won all three relays and had three additional individual state champions. Madison Memorial rounded out the top three of the state finals with a team score of 180.
This brings an end to the high school careers of Sun Prairie East's boys swimming 2023 senior class, which consisted of Steven Case and Sean Gillett. The Cardinals have many major contributors from this season returning for next season.