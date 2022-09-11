The Sun Prairie East football team isn't accustomed to losing. The Cardinals entered a road trip to Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 9 on their first multi-game losing streak since the 2010 season. They decided to stop the trend in an emphatic way.

The Cardinals whomped their new Badger - Large conference foes 42-0, returning their record to equilibrium at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play. 