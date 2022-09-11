The Sun Prairie East football team isn't accustomed to losing. The Cardinals entered a road trip to Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 9 on their first multi-game losing streak since the 2010 season. They decided to stop the trend in an emphatic way.
The Cardinals whomped their new Badger - Large conference foes 42-0, returning their record to equilibrium at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Sun Prairie East scored just 13 points in last week's loss to Waunakee. The Cardinals bucked their trend of offensive stagnation by beating that deficit, and then some, by the end of the first quarter.
Naturally, senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was the driving force behind the Cardinals' offensive domination. Midway through the first quarter, he dialed up an absolute bomb to senior receiver and team captain Evan Richmond, who was running uncovered on a post route. Richmond corralled the pass and sprinted into the endzone, sparking the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown to give East a 7-0 lead.
The Sun Prairie East defense quickly got the ball back into Kaminski's hands, and he responded with another score. From 17 yards out, Kaminski took the snap, looked to his right, saw pressure, and rolled back to his left. His connection with senior receiver and fellow team captain Jonathan Vandewalle shined once again. Vandewalle kept himself in the play and found some space in the left corner of the endzone. Kaminski fired a rope for the touchdown, doubling the lead to 14-0.
The first quarter fireworks weren't done yet, either, as senior running back Cortez LeGrant had to get in on the fun, too. He capped another scoring drive by breaking a handoff out to the right from the one yard line. He was untouched, making it an easy path to a 21-0 Sun Prairie East lead.
Beaver Dam's defense managed to restore order for long stretches of the second quarter. Neither team scored until there was less than two minutes remaining before the half. The Cardinals capped off a lengthy drive with another one-yard score from LeGrant with just over a minute left in the second quarter.
The Golden Beavers opened up their passing offense in response, looking to find some points before the break. Instead, they just gave the Cardinals more.
On a roll to the right, Beaver Dam's pass attempt was tipped into the air by junior defensive lineman Curtis Johnson. Senior linebacker Ian Lips was in a perfect position to snag the errant pass and bring it 14 yards back to the house. Sun Prairie East had all the momentum and a 35-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
The second half was little more than a formality. The starters stayed in the game until just under four minutes left in the third quarter. This is when Kaminski linked up with Richmond for their second touchdown connection of the game, this one for 21 yards, to make it a 42-0 Sun Prairie East lead.
The backups handled mop-up duty as the Cardinals cruised to a 42-0 win.
Kaminski completed 12 of his 20 passing attempts for 215 yards and three scores with one interception. LeGrant averaged 6.7 yards per carry on the night, amassing 100 total with two scores. While Richmond had two scores in the receiving game, junior Connor Stauff led the team in catches and yards with seven and 131, respectively.
Sun Prairie East's defense deserves its flowers for a job well done, also. The Golden Beavers had 187 total yards of offense, 116 on the ground and 68 through the air. On top of Lips' pick six, sophomore safety Cooper White also contributed an interception. Senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson had a sack and senior linebacker Tyler Rauls led the team in tackles with seven.
Next up is a game the Cardinals have had circled on their schedule all season. Sun Prairie East will take on Sun Prairie West for the first time in history on Friday, Sept. 16 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. East will technically be the home team, but both the Wolves and Cardinals call the venue home.
--
Badger - Large football standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Friday, Sept. 9
-
T1. Waunakee, 2-0 (4-0)
T1. Oregon, 2-0 (3-1)
T3. Sun Prairie West, 1-1 (3-1)
T3. Sun Prairie East, 1-1 (2-2)
T3. Milton, 1-1 (1-3)
T6. Beaver Dam, 0-2 (0-4)
T6. Watertown, 0-2 (0-4)