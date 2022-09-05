Sun Prairie East has had a brutal start to the 2022 football season. Following a cakewalk victory over Monona Grove in week one, the Cardinals have had back-to-back state title contenders visit Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
East lost by just 10 to Mukwonago, the No. 1 team in Division 1, last week. This week was no easier as Waunakee, the top-ranked team in Division 2, came to town for the Cardinals’ Badger — Large conference opener on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Warriors’ defense proved it was legit. They held Sun Prairie East to just 13 points, its lowest scoring output since Level 3 of the 2018 WIAA playoffs. Sun Prairie East mustered just 63 rushing yards on 21 attempts, continuing a trend of frustration in the rushing game for the Cardinals.
Waunakee, on the other hand, had no issues running the ball. Half of the Warriors’ touchdowns came on the ground as they racked up 245 rushing yards. Junior running back Ben Lindley contributed the most with 103 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Senior running back Gabe Guralski was solid as well with 81 yards on 14 carries.
The Warriors didn’t pass much, but they were efficient when they did. Senior quarterback Garrett Lenzendorf attempted just 16 passes and completed nine of them. But, those nine completions went for 125 yards and two of Waunakee’s four touchdowns.
Lenzendorf’s arm kicked off the scoring in the game early in the first quarter as he connected with Mitchell Jarosinski for a 36-yard strike to establish a lead. All was calm on Sun Prairie East’s side as its potent offense took the field to retaliate.
One of the most iconic connections in the state this season led to the Cardinals’ first score. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski found his senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle for a 34-yard bomb to knot the game up at seven points each.
Waunakee never faltered and tightened its grip on the game for the remainder of the half. The defense kept Sun Prairie East’s offense silent for almost the rest of the game while the offense went about re-establishing and growing a lead.
Shea DuCharme, one of the area’s best defensive backs, got just one carry on offense on Friday. He made good use of it, punching in a four-yard touchdown to give the lead back to Waunakee, 14-7, near the end of the first quarter.
With Sun Prairie East’s offense still looking for answers, Waunakee kept adding to the lead. Lenzendorf rifled his second passing touchdown of the day, a 34-yard dot to Robert Booker, to double the Warriors’ lead to 21-7. They weren’t done yet, either. Lindley broke loose from 20 yards out and scampered in for a score, giving Waunakee a 28-7 lead heading into halftime.
The Cardinals were no strangers to big early deficits. They had trailed Mukwonago 24-0 at one point in the previous week’s game and managed to work the deficit down to single digits before the Indians pulled away in the end. Unfortunately, a comeback wasn’t in the cards against Waunakee.
Sun Prairie East’s defensive coaching staff made some wise adjustments at the halftime break, leading to the Cardinals shutting the Warriors out in the second half. But, Waunakee’s defense was still pitching curveballs to the Sun Prairie East offense.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and the Cardinals managed just one score in the fourth. Kaminski connected with Vandewalle for the second time, this one for six yards, for Sun Prairie East’s second and final touchdown of the day. An unsuccessful extra point attempt left the scoreboard reading 28-13, as it would when the final buzzer sounded.
Kaminski played well as he usually does, completing 19 of his 37 passing attempts for 292 yards and two scores with one interception. While Vandewalle scored all the touchdowns, junior slot receiver Connor Stauff actually led the team in receiving yards with 96. Vandewalle was close behind with 77 and senior running back Cortez LeGrant added two catches for 66 yards.
Things just never materialized for LeGrant on the ground. 16 carries earned him just 56 yards, a 3.5 yards per carry average.
With the loss, Sun Prairie East drops to 1-2 on the year and 0-1 in Badger — Large conference play. The Cardinals have doubled their loss total from last year three weeks into 2022.
But, there is time and opportunity for redemption. Next up, the Cardinals hit the road to take on Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 9. The Golden Beavers are winless this season and provide a rebound opportunity for Sun Prairie East.
The Cardinals will need to get right in a hurry as the biggest game in town is going down on Friday, Sept. 16. This will be the first ever football clash between Sun Prairie East and West.