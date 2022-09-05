Sun Prairie East has had a brutal start to the 2022 football season. Following a cakewalk victory over Monona Grove in week one, the Cardinals have had back-to-back state title contenders visit Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

East lost by just 10 to Mukwonago, the No. 1 team in Division 1, last week. This week was no easier as Waunakee, the top-ranked team in Division 2, came to town for the Cardinals’ Badger — Large conference opener on Friday, Sept. 2.