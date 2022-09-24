Sun Prairie East football's dominance in the last three weeks cannot be understated. The Cardinals marched into Oregon High School on Friday, Sept. 23 having beaten their last two opponents a combined 96-7. That number has now grown to 148-14 over their last three games as Sun Prairie East thumped Oregon 52-7.
"We feel really good," Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski said. "We've learned from some early losses this season. The kids are all fighting together. We are because of us. We'll be alright if we play together and don't beat ourselves. We did some good things tonight."
A pair of early mistakes made it seem as though perhaps the Cardinals could be in some trouble. Junior Connor Stauff returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but it was called back for a block in the back. A quick fumble on the its own 37 yard line really put Sun Prairie East in a jam.
Thankfully, as it would do all evening, the defense stepped up. Oregon fumbled the snap on its first offensive play, and Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Talib Miller jumped on it. Then, the Cardinals put their foot on the gas.
Sun Prairie East was moving up the field quickly, but faced a tricky third and eight from the Oregon 37. The coaching staff dialed up a screen pass to senior running back Coretz LeGrant, who quickly broke away from the defense and took it in for the first score of the game.
Oregon's offense presented a threat. The Panthers were run-heavy and looked to utilize counters and options to run the ball down the Cardinals' throat. All game, the Sun Prairie East defense didn't let that happen. Senior linebacker Jack Watkins had a stellar day, and it started with a sack on third down on that ensuing Oregon drive to force a punt.
"We knew they were going to try to be the more physical team," Sun Prairie East senior safety Brady Shanahan said. "We just had to focus on our keys and focus on the pulling guards. It builds confidence every time you make a good play out there."
The offense got to work in a hurry. On the first play of the drive, senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski set sophomore receiver Cooper White into a pre-snap motion. Just as White was about to run by, Kaminski snapped the ball and delivered a touch pass, which White took around the edge and 66 yards for a massive touchdown. The long run included a nasty juke as the Cardinals took a 14-0 lead.
Miller continued to enforce his will on the defensive end with a sack, bringing up another three-and-out for Oregon. Sun Prairie East took over at the Oregon 38 and scored quickly once again.
Kaminski connected on a side-armed pass to Stauff to get the ball up to the one yard line. LeGrant took it from there, muscling his way in to bump the lead to 21-0. He was far from done from making an impact on the game.
On the ensuing Sun Prairie East possession, the Cardinals gave the ball to LeGrant up the gut. It looked as though Oregon had tracked him down off the right side, but the senior kept his legs churning and broke free. He scampered 29 yards for a backbreaking touchdown to give his team a 28-0 lead.
"I felt like I had to bring that energy for the team," LeGrant said. "It feels good. We've been working hard to build that chemistry as an offense, not only during the season but also in the summer. It feels good to see it pay off."
Oregon's offense showed its first and only sign of life on its next possession. The Panthers got bailed out by a pair of pass interference calls, but they were passing well enough to keep the drive alive. The loss of Sun Prairie East senior corner Fabrizzio Roman to a knee injury was felt heavily on the drive as Oregon completed a six-yard touchdown on a slant to cut the lead to 28-7.
Unfortunately for Oregon, Sun Prairie East's offense was just getting started. The Cardinals responded by just handing the ball to LeGrant, which was always a good idea in this game. He took a carry up the middle, slipped a pair of arm tackles, and outran the rest of the defense 65 yards on his way to the endzone.
The Cardinals' defense forced a turnover on downs from the desperate Oregon offense. Sun Prairie East, on the other hand, was cruising with the ball. Kaminski dropped a beautiful 31-yard touchdown pass into the outstretched hands of Stauff with less than two minutes left in the first half to make it a 42-7 lead.
Still, East wasn't done. Watkins' strong day continued as he picked up a loose fumble, giving his team the ball back with about a minute left in the first half from the Oregon 35. Senior kicker Trevor Schulz booted in a 25-yard field goal as the half drew to a close, a 45-7 advantage for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals trotted their first-team offense and defense out for the second half, but they didn't last long. The defense forced another three-and-out, and a bobbled snap on the punt attempt gave Sun Prairie East the ball on the Oregon 17.
Kaminski would end the day for starters on both sides of the ball as he trotted in a three-yard touchdown run on a read option to bump the lead to 52-7. With a running clock, the Cardinals' second team closed out the game with that same final score.
The win leapfrogs the Cardinals over the Panthers into second place in the Badger - Large conference standings. Oregon entered the game undefeated in conference play, but will now settle for third place with a current 2-1 mark.
Next up, the Cardinals return to the friendly confines of Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium to take on Milton on Friday, Sept. 30.