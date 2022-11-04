The Sun Prairie East football team hasn't been challenged in quite some time. The Cardinals ripped through the late portion of the regular season and the first two levels of the WIAA state tournament in the midst of their eight-game winning streak. The competition takes a step forward in Level 3 now as No. 2 seed Sun Prairie East will travel east to take on No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine with a trip to the Division 2 state semifinals on the line.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Regarded as two of the best teams in Division 2 this season, Kettle Moraine and Sun Prairie East have cruised early in the tournament. The Cardinals took care of business in Level 1 against Badger - Large conference opponent and No. 7 seed Oregon, winning 46-6. They followed that up with an impressive 56-21 dismantling of No. 3 seed DeForest in Level 2 last week.
As for Kettle Moraine, the final score in their Level 1 win over No. 8 seed Milton is deceiving. The 34-21 win for the Lasers looks close, but Kettle Moraine was up 34-0 at halftime. Level 2 was more of the same in a 34-7 win over No. 4 seed Waukesha West.
SEEDING DRAMA
As is typically the case this time of year, there was some uproar about how Kettle Moraine and Sun Prairie East were seeded in their portion of the Division 2 bracket. The Cardinals had spent almost the entire season ranked as the No. 2 team in Division 2 of the wissports.net coaches poll, behind only Waunakee. When the Warriors got bumped up to Division 1 prior to the seeding, Sun Prairie East seemed like a surefire No. 1 seed.
It all came down to common opponents. Sun Prairie East lost two games early in the season, one to Waunakee and one to Mukwonago, the longtime top team in Division 1. The Indians lost their top ranking after losing to Kettle Moraine, a Classic Eight conference opponent, in week eight. The Lasers finished the regular season with a 6-3 overall record and a 5-2 conference record as compared to the Cardinals' 7-2 overall record and 6-1 conference mark.
SCOUTING THE LASERS
Kettle Moraine's resume is a tough one to read. Yes, the Lasers toppled the top team in Division 1 in Mukwonago. But, their only other win over a playoff-bound team was Waukesha West in week six, a No. 4 seed they'd meet and beat again in Level 2. The other three playoff-bound teams Kettle Moraine played in the regular season, Fond du Lac, Arrowhead, and Muskego, all earned wins over the Lasers. For context, Sun Prairie East beat five playoff-bound teams in the regular season (Monona Grove, Sun Prairie West, Oregon, Milton, and Stoughton).
The Lasers are no joke defensively. On top of holding a high-powerd Mukwonago offense that hung 55 points on Sun Prairie East to just a touchdown, Kettle Moraine allowed an average of 27 points in losses to state powers Muskego, Arrowhead, and Fond du Lac. For the season as a whole, the Lasers are allowing 13 points per game, including two shutouts.
The pass rush is led by senior defensive lineman Sam Coufal and senior linebacker Nolan Schopp. Coufal has 6.5 sacks this season while Schopp has contributed five. Senior safety Sam Noel leads the defensive backfield with three interceptions. Schopp also headlines the tackling for the defense with 97 on the year, 33 of which were for a loss.
Senior quarterback Chase Spellman leads Kettle Moraine's offense. He's completed 59% of his passing attempts for 1,743 yards and 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His top target this season has been junior receiver Drew Wagner who's brought in 41 catches for 743 yards and eight touchdowns. Schopp, who doubles as a tight end, is second on the team in all three major categories with 25 catches, 377 yards, and six touchdowns.
No running back averages more than 60 yards per game for the Lasers' offense. Sophomore back Dylan Portz has led the attack this season, turning 104 carries into 570 yards and eight touchdowns. Spellman also contributes in the rushing attack with 301 yards and five scores. It should come as no surprise that Schopp helps out in this department, as well, with a team-high six yards per carry and six touchdowns this season to go along with 343 yards.
KEYS TO THE GAME
In two of Kettle Moraine's three losses this season, the Lasers led heading into the halftime break. Both Arrowhead and Fond du Lac were able to stage second-half comebacks. This won't be Sun Prairie East's typical "over by halftime" affair, the Cardinals will need to play a full four quarters to get past the Lasers. If the regular season serves as an example, even if Sun Prairie East gets down early, the game will still be far from over.
Kettle Moraine's secondary also allowed significant yardage through the air in its three losses. Fond du Lac passed for 286 yards and two scores, Arrowhead threw for 233 and three touchdowns, and run-first Muskego completed six of seven passing attempts for 115 yards.
With this in mind, Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski and his talented stable of receivers will have to be on top of their game. This bodes well for the Cardinals, because Kaminski is fresh off of a six-touchdown game in Level 2.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Kettle Moraine High School on Friday, Nov. 4. The winner of this game advances to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinal against either No. 1 seed Brookfield Central or No. 6 seed Burlington.