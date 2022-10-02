The Sun Prairie East football team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The Cardinals have been in perfect synch over the last four weeks with four massive conference victories.
Milton was the latest victim on Friday, Sept. 30 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium as East romped to a 62-12 win. This is the fourth straight game that the Cardinals have won by at least 40 points.
East wasted no time establishing it was the better team in this one as it had already put up 28 points by the end of the first quarter to Milton's zero. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski started the scoring fun by dotting a two-yard slant to senior Evan Richmond in the endzone to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Kaminski's onslaught was just getting started. Again in the redzone, he showed off his running ability with a long avoidance of the Milton pass rush. After drifting left before reversing field to his right, he slung an off-balance pass to junior receiver Connor Stauff in the back corner of the endzone. Stauff tapped his foot in bounds to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead.
Kaminski's rushing ability was on display once again on the ensuing possession. He kept to his left and dove for the pylon, scoring from 13 yards out to bump the lead to 21-0. Another touchdown pass to Stauff, this time from 28 yards away, made it a clean 28-point advantage for Sun Prairie East as the first quarter bled into the second.
The rest of the team was eager to show it could score, also, in that second quarter. Senior running back Cortez LeGrant kept up his recent hot streak by breaking a 57-yard touchdown up the right sideline. The play was originally designed to go left, but LeGrant wisely reversed field and used his blazing speed to leave the defense in the dust and score.
Even the defense got in on the fun. The terrifying Sun Prairie East pass rush forced a wobbly throw from Milton quarterback Aidan Schoen, and East senior linebacker Jack Watkins stepped right in front of it. A convoy of blockers helped escort Watkins 43 yards to the endzone, making it a 41-0 lead.
Milton responded with an eight-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession, but the Cardinals were quick to stomp out that momentum. Kaminski would connect with senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle on the ensuing possession for a 27-yard touchdown up the right sideline.
Things went from bad to worse for Milton near the end of the first half. The long snap on a punt attempt from their own endzone was over the punter's head, leading to a Redhawks fumble. Sun Prairie East defensive lineman Billy Benson pounced on it in the endzone for a touchdown, boosting the Cardinals' lead to 55-6 heading into the halftime break.
The Cardinals mercifully let their foot off the gas in the second half. The game went scoreless in the third quarter before Milton punched in a touchdown from 21-yards out in the fourth to narrow the score to 55-12. Sophomore backup quarterback Max Raimer would punch in a late six-yard touchdown to bring the game to its final score, 62-12.
Kaminski's insanely efficient senior campaign continued as he completed 13 of his 18 passing attempts for 192 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, all in one half of work. LeGrant's upward trajectory continued as well. He's improved his yardage totals for five straight weeks, turning in 190 yards and a score against Milton.
Stauff was the primary receiver for Kaminski with seven catches for 90 yards. Richmond also had four catches for 64 yards.
The defense put on a stellar display as Milton was held to just 43 yards rushing. Benson had two sacks while senior defensive lineman Talib Miller, Watkins, junior linebacker John McLean, and senior linebacker Jaxon Sadowski all contributed one.
The four-game winning streak has the Cardinals up to a 4-1 record in conference play and a 5-2 overall record. They have sole possession of second place in the Badger - Large behind undefeated Waunakee.
The Milton game marked Sun Prairie East's final home game of the regular season. The Cardinals will travel to Watertown on Friday, Oct. 7 to wrap up the conference season before heading to Stoughton for a non-conference season finale on Friday, Oct. 14.
--
Badger - Large conference football standings
-as of Friday, Sept. 30
(overall records in parenthesis)
-
1. Waunakee, 4-0 (7-0)
2. Sun Prairie East, 4-1 (5-2)
3. Oregon, 2-2 (4-3)
T4. Milton, 2-2 (2-5)
T4. Sun Prairie West, 2-3 (4-3)
6. Beaver Dam, 1-3 (1-6)
7. Watertown, 0-4 (0-7)