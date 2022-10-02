The Sun Prairie East football team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The Cardinals have been in perfect synch over the last four weeks with four massive conference victories.

Milton was the latest victim on Friday, Sept. 30 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium as East romped to a 62-12 win. This is the fourth straight game that the Cardinals have won by at least 40 points.

JERRY KAMINSKI
Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski dives for a touchdown against Milton at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.
JACK WATKINS
Sun Prairie East senior linebacker Jack Watkins breaks upfield following an interception against Milton on Friday, Sept. 30 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. He returned the pick for a touchdown as East won, 62-12.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST DEFENSIVE LINE
Sun Prairie East senior defensive linemen Billy Benson (50), Talib Miller (55), and Nolan Olsen (52) swarm Milton's quarterback on Friday, Sept. 30 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

