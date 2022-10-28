The Sun Prairie East football program’s history of postseason success carries on. The Cardinals have now won at least one WIAA state tournament game in the last five seasons where it took place (the 2020 state tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
The Cardinals trounced Badger—Large foe Oregon 42-6 in Level 1 last week. The competition takes a step up on Friday, Oct. 28 as No. 2 seed Sun Prairie East hosts No. 3 seed DeForest at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
A DECORATED CAST
It’s no secret Sun Prairie East’s offense is elite. In the midst of the Cardinals’ seven game winning streak, they’re averaging 59 points per game from the offense alone. The defense has also contributed six touchdowns over this stretch.
The heaviest hitters of this unstoppable unit have garnered state-wide attention. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, senior running back Cortez LeGrant, and senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle are all finalists for the Wisconsin Sports Network (WSN)’s highest individual awards.
Kaminski is up for the Wisconsin Sports Network (WSN) Dave Krieg Award, given to the state’s top senior quarterback. LeGrant is up for the WSN Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award, given to the state’s top senior running back. Vandewalle is a finalist for the WSN Al Toon Award, given to the state’s top senior wide receiver or tight end.
LOOKING AHEAD
With No. 7 seed Oregon in the rearview mirror, Sun Prairie East turns its attention from the Badger—Large conference to the Badger—Small.
No. 3 seed DeForest has taken a similar path as Sun Prairie East this season. The Norskies lost their first three games of 2022, falling to Division 1 state powers Waunakee and Kimberly before a narrow 20-19 loss to conference opponent Mount Horeb/Barneveld on the road.
From Sept. 2 on, DeForest hasn’t lost. A handful of blowouts and a slim 42-41 win on the road at Fort Atkinson led to a six-game winning streak to end the regular season. This landed the Norskies in second place in the final Badger—Small conference standings, behind only undefeated Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
That winning streak extended to seven games last week in Level 1 of the WIAA state tournament. Up against No. 6 seed Sun Prairie West for the second time in three weeks, the Norskies smoked the Wolves 53-6. The defense came up with a whopping six interceptions in a game the Norskies led 33-6 at the half.
As the final score would indicate, DeForest has some juice offensively. The Norskies have averaged 40 points per game over their seven game winning streak.
They’re led by senior quarterback Mason Keyes. Keyes was an honorable mention all-state selection last season and has had similar levels of success in 2022. He’s completed 65% of his passes for 1,792 yards and 23 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
Keyes has a pair of capable senior receivers in Brody Hartig and Alex Van Ooyen. Hartig has 54 catches for 715 yards and seven touchdowns while Van Ooyen has 43 catches for 516 yards and five scores.
The rushing attack is led by senior running back Cale Drinka. Drinka had to battle some injuries earlier in the season but still averaged 5.3 yards per carry this season as he’s picked up 748 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Keyes helps out in the running game as well. He’s scored seven rushing touchdowns and picked up 223 total yards.
Defensively, DeForest has some ball hawks. The Norskies have picked off 16 passes this season, headlined by junior linebacker Carter Morrison who has a whopping eight. Senior pass rushers Breck Sparby-Schmid and Jaylon Kunz have had success rushing the passer as well with five and three sacks, respectively.
KEYS TO THE GAME
It’ll be a big night for Sun Prairie East’s secondary. Senior cornerback Andrew Zielsdorf, junior corner Luke Damm, senior safety Brady Shanahan, and junior safety Sam Ostrenga have a potent offense passing attack coming to town, but Keyes has an issue with turnovers in big games. In losses to Waunakee and Mount Horeb/Barneveld this season, Keyes threw three interceptions in both contests. The secondary, mixed with a strong pass rush, can potentially rattle him once again.
Offensively, Sun Prairie East’s aim should be for another quick start. What’s made the Cardinals so lethal during their seven game winning streak is their ability to end the game by halftime by dropping touchdowns early and often.
Even in two of its three losses this season, moving the ball hasn’t been the problem for DeForest. The Norskies gained 419 total yards on Waunakee and 302 on Mount Horeb/Barneveld. The Kimberly loss is a wash as they were without Keyes.
DeForest is a red-hot team that will enter Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday with valid confidence in itself. Kaminski, LeGrant, Vandewalle, and the rest of the offense should look to make a statement early with some scoring fireworks.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Oct. 28. The winner of this game advances to face the winner of No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine and No. 4 seed Waukesha West in Level 3.