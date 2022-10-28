COOPER WHITE
Sun Prairie East sophomore receiver Cooper White has seen his role in the Cardinals’ offense grow through the season and into the WIAA playoffs.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

The Sun Prairie East football program’s history of postseason success carries on. The Cardinals have now won at least one WIAA state tournament game in the last five seasons where it took place (the 2020 state tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Cardinals trounced Badger—Large foe Oregon 42-6 in Level 1 last week. The competition takes a step up on Friday, Oct. 28 as No. 2 seed Sun Prairie East hosts No. 3 seed DeForest at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.