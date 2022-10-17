The Sun Prairie East football team entered the last game of the 2022 regular season riding high. The Cardinals had already wrapped up their Badger - Large conference schedule and earned a spot in the upcoming WIAA playoffs. Still, they didn't hold back on their road trip to non-conference Stoughton on Friday, Oct. 14.
Just as they've done in their last five games, the Cardinals lit up the scoreboard early and often. Sun Prairie East scored 28 points in both the first and second quarters to romp to a massive 76-7 victory.
Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was a problem for the Stoughton secondary from the jump. He threw his first touchdown less than a minute into the game as he hit sophomore receiver Cooper White over the middle for a 52-yard bomb. Then, he got a major lift from his defense.
On the Vikings ensuing possession, senior linebackers Jack Watkins and Ian Lips combined for a massive hit on Stoughton's running back to force a fumble. Senior safety Brady Shanahan was in the perfect place at the perfect time to scoop up the loose ball and run 16 yards back to the house to double Sun Prairie East's lead.
The Cardinals' defense didn't stop there. Stoughton got the ball back and looked to pass on third and 10, opening the door for senior defensive lineman Nolan Olsen to pin his ears back and rush the passer hard. He hit the quarterback as he threw, forcing a wobbly pass that floated into the hands of senior linebacker Tyler Rauls. Rauls was gone, running untouched for a 32-yard touchdown. The offense had only touched the ball once, yet the Cardinals were up 21-0.
Kaminski put one final stamp on the first quarter as he connected with big junior H-back Drew Kavanaugh, who dragged a Stoughton defender into the endzone with hime for a 20-yard score. This was just the beginning of Kaminski's dominance, though. He'd throw three more touchdowns in the second quarter.
His first was an absolute missile to the left side of the endzone to senior receiver and recent Iowa State commit Jonathan Vandewalle. His second was a screen pass to senior running back Cortez LeGrant, who used his blockers perfectly to break it for a 55-yard score. The third was another screen, this time back to White, who ran through traffic and somehow emerged untouched for a 23-yard touchdown.
LeGrant's influence on the scoreboard didn't end through the air, either. With less than a minute to go in the first half, he punched in a touchdown run from four yards out. Stoughton had grabbed a score early in the second quarter, but those seven points paled in comparison to Sun Prairie East's 56 at the halftime break.
With the playoffs coming up, Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski wisely took out his first unit of players to get them some well-deserved rest and prevent injury.
Junior running back AJ Colvin took advantage of this opportunity and stood out.He kept Sun Prairie East's offense afloat in the second half, running in three touchdown runs of 13, one, and 14 yards. His scoring output brought the game to its final score, 76-7.
Kaminski had another great day through the air, completing 10 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. He wraps up the regular season with a 62% completion rate for 2,165 yards and 31 touchdowns to only three interceptions. White was his top receiver on the day with three catches for 89 yards and two scores.
It was another lockdown game for Sun Prairie East's defense, as well. Stoughton picked up only 70 yards of total offense in the game, 65 through the air and five on the ground. The Cardinals also picked off five passes. On top of Rauls' pick-six, senior defensive back Andrew Zielsdorf, sophomore defensive back Gavin Meece, senior linebacker Jaxon Sadowski, and senior defensive back Evan Bailey all came up with interceptions.
Now, the Cardinals bring their six-game winning streak into the WIAA playoffs. Sun Prairie East earned a No. 2 seed in the Division 2 bracket and will face a familiar foe in Level 1.
Sun Prairie East will host Oregon on Friday, Oct. 21 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. These two Badger - Large conference opponents already met back on Sept. 16, and things didn't turn out well for the Panthers. The Cardinals romped to a 52-7 victory.
