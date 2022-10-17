The Sun Prairie East football team entered the last game of the 2022 regular season riding high. The Cardinals had already wrapped up their Badger - Large conference schedule and earned a spot in the upcoming WIAA playoffs. Still, they didn't hold back on their road trip to non-conference Stoughton on Friday, Oct. 14.

Just as they've done in their last five games, the Cardinals lit up the scoreboard early and often. Sun Prairie East scored 28 points in both the first and second quarters to romp to a massive 76-7 victory.

TYLER RAULS
Sun Prairie East senior linebacker Tyler Rauls had a pick-six to help boost the Cardinals to a 76-7 win over Stoughton on Friday, Oct. 14.
COOPER WHITE
Sun Prairie East sophomore receiver Cooper White caught two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 76-7 win over Stoughton on Friday, Oct. 14.

Tags