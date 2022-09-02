Last week, the Sun Prairie East football team lost its first regular season matchup since 2019. To be fair, the Cardinals were up against the top-ranked team in Division 1 this season, Mukwonago, and narrowly lost in a 55-45 shootout.
Things get no easier this week for the Cardinals. East’s first Badger — Large conference game ever is against Waunakee, the reigning state champions in Division 2 and the reigning conference champions.
PRIOR TO THIS WEEK
Sun Prairie East enters this matchup with a 1-1 record, having already beaten Monona Grove 55-0 in week one before last week’s tough loss. The Warriors of Waunakee are undefeated this year despite a tough non-conference schedule. Waunakee started the year with a 42-34 win over rival DeForest before an impressive 17-14 win over Middleton last week.
The Warriors enter this major matchup as the No. 1 team in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) poll. The Cardinals kept respect from the coaches despite the loss, maintaining their spot at No. 2 in Division 2.
A LOOK AT THE ROSTER
The Warriors were led by a stellar class of seniors last season as they cruised to a state championship. Familiar area studs like first team all-state tight end Andrew Keller and linebacker Kaden Hooker have graduated, as have honorable mention all-state selections like quarterback Quentin Keene, receiver Ben Farnsworth, and kicker Aidan Driscoll.
The Warriors return two honorable mention all-state players this year in senior defensive lineman Cayden Ellis and senior inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch. Waunakee also gets back first team all-conference players plike senior offensive tackle Gus Allen, senior offensive guard Ian Phebus, and senior defensive back Shea DuCharme.
Additionally, Waunakee has a handful of honorable mention all-conference returnees like senior receiver Devin Johnson, senior tight end Corey Marionneaux, and senior defensive lineman Cole Meyers.
EARLY STANDOUTS
Senior Garett Lenzendorf has taken the reigns at quarterback for the Warriors this season and is off to a decent start. He’s completed 66% of his passes for 474 yards with four touchdowns and one interception through two games. He turned in a gem in the Warriors’ win over Middleton, completing 19 of his 28 pass attempts for 277 yards and two score with no interceptions.
Lenzendorf’s favorite target thus far has been junior David Emerich. The 5-foot-9 speedster has 13 catches for 248 yards and a score this year. Junior tight end Robert Booker and senior receiver Mitchell Jarosinski have both added two touchdowns through the air, as well.
Junior Ben Lindley is the name to know in the rushing attack. He has by far the most carries on the team with 49, which he’s turned into 252 yards and a touchdown.
KEYS TO THE GAME
This matchup is about the exact inverse of last week’s matchup. Mukwonago operated almost solely on the ground while Waunakee has shown a tendency to air it out.
This will be a bigger test for senior defensive backs Brady Shanahan and Fabrizzio Roman and company as they attempt to slow down the Warrior’s passing attack. Size could be an issue as the Warriors have four receiving options that stand at leas 6-foot-2, the tallest of whom is 6-foot-6 tight end Robert Booker.
Sun Prairie East’s stellar defensive line will be looking for a bounce back game. Mukwonago overloaded the box on offense and used East’s tendency to get penetration against them with quick handoffs, leading to over-pursuits. Head coach Brian Kaminski preached discipline in this department following the Mukwonago game and it has surely been an emphasis in practice this week.
Offensively, the Cardinals could use a boost from the rushing attack. Senior running back Cortez LeGrant is a homerun hitter with speed to spare. Last season, he averaged 7.7 yards per carry. That number is down to six flat this season. The combination of a new offensive line as well as opposing defenses keying in on stopping him has made things tough through two weeks.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
It may be early in the 2022 season, but this matchup could decide the eventual conference winner as these two squads are among the conference’s elite.
This is also a matchup of two of the area’s best coaches. Brian Kaminski of Sun Prairie East and Pat Rice of Waunakee are two of the most decorated names in Madison-area football. This is a long-awaited matchup as the two schools have been kept apart by playing in different conferences despite being just 15 miles.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2.