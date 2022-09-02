Last week, the Sun Prairie East football team lost its first regular season matchup since 2019. To be fair, the Cardinals were up against the top-ranked team in Division 1 this season, Mukwonago, and narrowly lost in a 55-45 shootout.

Things get no easier this week for the Cardinals. East’s first Badger — Large conference game ever is against Waunakee, the reigning state champions in Division 2 and the reigning conference champions.