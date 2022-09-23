The Sun Prairie East football team is currently enjoying a return to its usual dominance over the past two games. The Cardinals have beaten Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie West a combined 96-7 in weeks four and five, leaving the two-game losing streak in weeks two and three far in the rearview mirror.

A new challenger awaits in week six as the Cardinals will take a trip to Oregon. The Panthers are one of two remaining undefeated teams in Badger — Large conference play alongside Waunakee. These newfound conference rivals are unfamiliar with one another, but this matchup has major implications for the final standings.

