The Sun Prairie East football team is currently enjoying a return to its usual dominance over the past two games. The Cardinals have beaten Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie West a combined 96-7 in weeks four and five, leaving the two-game losing streak in weeks two and three far in the rearview mirror.
A new challenger awaits in week six as the Cardinals will take a trip to Oregon. The Panthers are one of two remaining undefeated teams in Badger — Large conference play alongside Waunakee. These newfound conference rivals are unfamiliar with one another, but this matchup has major implications for the final standings.
CARDINALS SOARING HIGHER
The Sun Prairie East sideline was all smiles last Friday as the Cardinals romped to a 54-7 win over Sun Prairie West in the first edition of the two school’s cross-town rivalry. The Cardinals were stellar, putting up 480 total yards of offense.
Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski had one of his best games of the season, completing 14 of 18 passing attempts for 216 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also didn’t get to play the fourth quarter, or those numbers could have climbed even higher.
Senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle was the main beneficiary of that passing prowess, bringing in four receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Those all can’t be attributed to Kaminski, though, as senior receiver Evan Richmond threw one of the touchdowns on a trick play.
Last week was also a dominant game from senior running back Cortez LeGrant. His offensive line came together to open up massive holes, allowing him to rush for 127 yards and two scores, averaging 12.7 yards per carry.
The main defensive storyline from last week, outside of East’s total dominance in the trenches, was the return of junior safety Sam Ostrenga. Tabbed as one of the class of 2024’s top players in the state last season, he missed this summer and the first four games this year with a broken ankle. He earned the start last week and collected five tackles.
OUTLOOK ON OREGON
The Panthers are a respectable 4-1 this season, but it hasn’t come easily. They’ve already played all three of their non-conference games, taking on Stoughton, Westosha Central, and Sauk Prairie. Oregon beat Stoughton 13-0 and Sauk Prairie 33-8, but Westosha Central handed it its sole loss this season, 27-0.
Oregon’s played just two conference games this year, and they’ve been less than inspiring. The Panthers squeaked by Milton, 21-20, in week three and only won 28-21 over a struggling Watertown program in week four. There’s no point of reference here for East, though, as the Cardinals have yet to face either of those squads.
To say this Oregon squad is run-based would be an understatement. In three of the Panthers’ four wins this season, they’ve rushed for over 200 yards, including two games with more than 250.
Oregon spreads the love with its carries, as well, as five players have more than 20 touches this season. Junior Jeremiah Rockiett is tied for the lead in carries with 53 and has the most yards with 370. Fellow junior Max Matthews also has 53 carries, which he’s turned into 299 yards. Sophomore running back Christian Gates and senior quarterback Cameron Gates are tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with three each.
Gates has not been asked to carry much of the offensive load through the air. He’s attempted just 57 passes this year, of which he’s completed 24 for a sub-50% completion rate. Those completions have earned him 341 yards and three touchdowns, but he’s also been picked off three times.
Senior running back Simon Dosher has been the team’s most dangerous receiving threat with three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Rockiett has also proven to be a capable receiving back with a team-high six receptions for 45 yards.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Obviously, the Cardinals have to shut down the Panthers’ rushing attack. Sun Prairie East’s run defense is riding high after last week, though, after holding Sun Prairie West to just 11 total rushing yards last week.
Oregon’s defense doesn’t seem to be a world-beater as Westosha Central and Milton ran all over it, both amassing well over 200 rushing yards. Even Watertown got a bite out of it as the Goslings passed for 245 yards and three scores.
The biggest key for Sun Prairie East’s offense is to stay loose. The Cardinals were obviously a little uptight early in the season, which led to early turnovers and some holes that were tough to dig out of. In the last two weeks, the offense has looked cool and calm, mitigating turnovers and making advancing the ball up the field look easy.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Oregon High School on Friday, Sept. 23.