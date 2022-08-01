As the calendar flips from July to August, the 2022 athletic season is just around the corner. Sun Prairie East maintains the same nickname and colors as years past, but now has half of the athletes it did a season before. This fall will be a test of if the Cardinals can keep their winning tradition going, and there are some marquee matchups that are must-watch.
BOYS SOCCER
Verona: Thursday, Sept. 15 at Verona Area High School
The Wildcats of Verona were among the state’s best last season, winning the Big Eight conference and a sectional championship before bowing out in the state semifinals. This is a revenge game, as Verona gave Sun Prairie its sole conference loss last season.
Honorable mention- Invitational at De Pere High School: Friday, Sept. 30 & Saturday, Oct. 1
CROSS COUNTRY
Verona Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 3
Some of the state’s top teams from 2021 will make an appearance at this early test for the Cardinals. On the boys’ side, reigning team state champion Onalaska will be participating, as well as Arrowhead (6th place at state), Madison West (7th), and Middleton (9th).
The girls will also have their hands full. Middleton won state in girls cross country last season, and Madison West took 2nd. Both will be in attendance on Sept. 3. Arrowhead (7th place at state) and Oregon (15th) will also pose as strong challengers.
This will also be Sun Prairie East’s first look at Big Eight conference opponents like Beloit Memorial, La Follette, Madison East, Madison Memorial, and Sun Prairie West.
Honorable Mention- Big Eight Conference meet: Saturday, Oct. 15 at Sheehan Park
FOOTBALL
Waunakee: Friday, Sept. 2 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium
2022 will be Sun Prairie East’s first at the Division 2 level. What better way to acclimate itself than to take on the reigning champs? New Badger — Large conference opponent Waunakee won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last season.
The Warriors come to Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2 for the Cardinals’ first conference game of the season with massive final standings implications on the line.
Honorable mention- Mukwonago: Friday, Aug. 26 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadiu
GIRLS GOLF
Pleasant View Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 10
The East girls golf squad has almost a full month of competition to prepare for this massive showdown at Pleasant View Golf Course. Included in the scheduled participants are state behemoths like Edgewood, Waunakee, and Oregon.
The invitational will also be a shot at a handful of Big Eight opponents, including Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial and Madison West.
Honorable mention- Riverside Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 17
GIRLS SWIMMING
Brookfield East Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 10
Brookfield East is Wisconsin’s defending Division 1 state champion in girls swimming, and it is hosting some of the state’s best for an invitational early in the season.
On top of facing Brookfield East, Sun Prairie East will be swimming against stellar squads like Middleton (3rd at state last season), Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial (4th), Madison West (7th), Madison Memorial (8th), Verona/Mount Horeb (13th), Monona Grove (16th), Edgewood (1st in Division 2). It’s truly a clash of the state’s best talent and should be a strong test for the Cardinals.
Honorable mention- Sun Prairie East Invitational: Saturday, Sept. 17
GIRLS TENNIS
Verona: Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Sun Prairie East High School
The Cardinals manage to duck state power Middleton in match play in the regular season, leaving Verona as the top challenger in the regular season head-to-head matchups.
Honorable mention- Sun Prairie West Quad: Thursday, Aug. 25
VOLLEYBALL
Milwaukee Sting Center Invitational: Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17
The state’s best teams are slated to converge on the Milwaukee Sting Center in the middle of September, and Sun Prairie East will be in attendance.
The Cardinals will be up against reigning Division 1 state champion Oconomowoc and Division 2 state champion Luxemburg-Casco, as well as other powerhouses like River Falls, Kettle Moraine, Appleton North, Brookfield Central, and many more.
Honorable mention- Middleton: Thursday, Oct. 13 at home