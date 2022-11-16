Don't sleep on the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team this winter. The Cardinals had just two players, senior Lucy Strey and junior Kaitlin Bindley, with any varsity experience returning this season. The Cardinals started two freshmen and a third played long stretches of the game in their season opener against non-conference Oconomowoc at home on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Raccoons had seven seniors on the roster and also held a significant height advantage. Despite all of these factors, Sun Prairie East cobbled together a stellar effort.
The Cardinals were stingy defensively, patient offensively, and were remarkably successful rebounding the basketball to keep things close all game. Their late comeback attempt was tamped out by some shooting heroics by Oconomowoc, but the 56-52 loss is a step in the right direction for the 2022-23 season for these youthful Cardinals.
"This is a very hardworking group," Sun Prairie East head coach John Olson said. "Hard work brings results. Without a few lapses, I think we win this game. Some people were definitely surprised by this effort, but I'm not surprised. I believe in these girls. They're coachable, have a great work ethic, and have bought into what we want to do defensively."
Defense was the name of the game early on as it took three minutes for either team to bury a shot. Sun Prairie East was already establishing itself by hogging possession time and making steals on the other end, the shots just weren't falling for the offense.
Oconomowoc buried a couple of layups and implemented a full court press. A youthful group of players might have flinched at this added pressure, but the Cardinals looked like seasoned veterans.
Junior point guard Ramiyah Davis was comfortable bringing the ball up through the press and baited out a few fouls to make the Oconomowoc defense back off. This bought space for Strey to hit the first shot of the season, a three-pointer from the top of the key to cut the Raccoons' lead to 6-3.
"She's capable of that," Olson said of his tallest player raining three-pointers. "She has the green light. If the post is going to leave her alone like that, she can shoot it."
Oconomowoc was able to start pulling away on the scoreboard, but Sun Prairie East was getting inspired play from its trio of freshman contributors. Kiya Dixon, Keira Martin, and Abby Packard looked comfortable out on the court. All three were confident ballhandlers, positive defenders, and brought great effort levels.
"I told them before the game that there's no pressure on them," Olson said of his freshmen. "It's basketball, just go out and play. I don't think they were scared at all."
Sun Prairie East was kept afloat in the first half from the foul line as Oconomowoc was in the double bonus with about five minutes left. Bindley would drop in a last-second layup to cut the Raccoons' lead to 29-17 heading into the break.
The Cardinals' trend of strong rebounding continued in the second half, and this led to points. Strey and Bindley both turned a pair of offensive rebounds into putback buckets as Sun Prairie East chipped away at the lead.
Defensively, Oconomowoc was frustrated by Sun Prairie East's heads-up plays. Packard had a great steal, Strey was strong in the paint despite having four fouls, the guard did a solid job of denying entry passes. Strong defense opened up the fast break for Sun Prairie East's offense as Oconomowoc's lead continued to shrink.
With less than three minutes to play, Strey knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the game to its slimmest margin since the first half, 51-48. The Raccoons, to their credit, showed up in crunch time. They knocked down a pair of dagger three-point shots down the stretch to maintain a lead.
Bindley gave the Cardinals one last chance with a tough layup with 16 seconds to play to cut the lead back down to 54-52, but Oconomowoc was able to inbound the ball, hit some free throws, and run out the clock for the 56-52 win.
Strey led in scoring with 16, followed by Dixon with 10 and both Bindley and Davis with nine.
"I'm very pleased with the performance," Olson said. "This comes on five days of practice and one scrimmage. The girls have come a long way. There's still work to do, but this is a good start."
There isn't time for the Cardinals to rest, either, as the Big Eight conference slate begins this week. Sun Prairie East will be on the road for both remaining games this week as it travels to Madison East on Thursday, Nov. 17 and to Middleton on Saturday, Nov. 19.