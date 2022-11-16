Don't sleep on the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team this winter. The Cardinals had just two players, senior Lucy Strey and junior Kaitlin Bindley, with any varsity experience returning this season. The Cardinals started two freshmen and a third played long stretches of the game in their season opener against non-conference Oconomowoc at home on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Raccoons had seven seniors on the roster and also held a significant height advantage. Despite all of these factors, Sun Prairie East cobbled together a stellar effort.

KAITLIN BINDLEY
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior guard Kaitlin Bindley looks for space against Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Sun Prairie East High School.
KIYA DIXON
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East freshman Kiya Dixon scoops up a layup attempts against Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Sun Prairie East High School.
KEIRA MARTIN
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East freshman Keira Martin loads up for a fastbreak layup against Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Sun Prairie East High School.

GBB: OCONOMOWOC 56, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 52

SPE
# Name 2PT 3PT FTS POINTS
13 K. Bindley 4 0 1-2 9
15 L. Strey 1 3 4-8 16
20 A. Packard 0 0 3-6 3
22 R. Davis 2 0 5-6 9
23 K. Dixon 4 0 2-3 10
25 K. Martin 2 0 1-4 5
TOTALS - 13 3 16-29 52
OCONOMOWOC
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS POINTS
2 K. Flach 2 1 4-6 11
4 G. Conigliaro 0 1 0-0 3
5 E. Gricius 3 2 2-3 14
11 A. Miller 0 0 1-2 1
12 C. Lemke 1 1 1-2 6
20 S. Miller 1 0 0-0 2
25 N. Anthon 3 0 0-0 6
30 A. Miller 4 0 0-0 8
33 J. Tewes 2 0 1-1 5
TOTALS - 16 5 9-14 56

Tags