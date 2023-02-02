Things are coming together for the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team. The Cardinals returned just two players with varsity experience this season, senior Lucy Strey and junior Kaitlin Bindley. The early portion of the 2022-23 season reflected the team’s inexperience as East lost its first four games and nine of its first 11.
The Cardinals’ recent stretch has been just about the opposite. Sun Prairie East has now won six of its last eight games, culminating with a hard-fought road win over Beloit Memorial, 45-42, on Friday, Jan. 27.
It should come as no surprise that Strey, the team’s lone senior, led the charge with a game-high 18 points. Freshman Kiya Dixon was the team’s next highest scorer with eight.
The victory was Sun Prairie East’s third straight, its second such winning streak of the season. The Cardinals now proudly boast an 8-11 overall record and a 7-8 record in the Big Eight conference, tied for sixth place in the standings.
Sun Prairie East’s recent string of success will truly be put to the test next week, as the Cardinals are set to host the conference’s top three teams. They’ll welcome in the current top dog in the standings, Verona, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, followed by second place Sun Prairie West on Thursday, Feb. 9 and third place Janesville Craig on Friday, Feb. 10.