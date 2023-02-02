CARI WHETTEN
Sun Prairie East sophomore Cari Whetten drives the lane in a home game against Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 19.

 Jim Garvey/Garveyimages.com

Things are coming together for the Sun Prairie East girls basketball team. The Cardinals returned just two players with varsity experience this season, senior Lucy Strey and junior Kaitlin Bindley. The early portion of the 2022-23 season reflected the team’s inexperience as East lost its first four games and nine of its first 11.

The Cardinals’ recent stretch has been just about the opposite. Sun Prairie East has now won six of its last eight games, culminating with a hard-fought road win over Beloit Memorial, 45-42, on Friday, Jan. 27.