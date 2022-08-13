LUCY STREY
Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey is one of the Cardinals' top retuners on the girls golf team this season. 

 Ryan Gregory

Sun Prairie East High School is adjusting to reality as a school half the size as it once was, but the girls golf program doesn't seem to be as rocked by the split.

Despite losing some key contributors from last season to West, numbers are actually up for the Cardinals. After starting the first day of practice with eight players, that number has now almost doubled to 14. 