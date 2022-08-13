Sun Prairie East High School is adjusting to reality as a school half the size as it once was, but the girls golf program doesn't seem to be as rocked by the split.
Despite losing some key contributors from last season to West, numbers are actually up for the Cardinals. After starting the first day of practice with eight players, that number has now almost doubled to 14.
Joe Deegan, an administrator in the Sun Prairie School District, is spearheading the program and its growth as it transitions into this new chapter of its history. This is his first year as a head coach, but he's been golfing his entire life and is excited for this new challenge.
"We just want kids to get out and play and have some fun," Deegan said. "We have a lot of girls that are new to golf. It's a marathon, not a sprint. We'll be trying out some different things."
Deegan has a background in psychology, which is a major plus in the game of golf. Outside of monitoring swing speed and helping his players in club selection, he's placed a heavy early emphasis in empowering his athletes with confidence.
"Our top goal is to eliminate all three-puts," Deegan said. "We're always looking for ways to minimize error and pick up strokes where we can. We want to get our golfers confident in themselves. Golf is 95% mentality and 5% skill. Confidence comes with experience."
Three golfers on East have that experience in spades. Lucy Strey, Margo Woldt, and Ellie Kim were all on the Sun Prairie varsity last season. Together, they helped push Sun Prairie to a 2nd place finish in the Big Eight Conference meet as well as a 4th place finish at the Portage regional to punch a ticket to sectionals. The season would end there with another 4th place finish, but the year was an undeniable success for both Strey, Woldt, and Kim.
Deegan also expects junior Abby Kaminski to be a solid varsity contributor this season. That fifth varsity spot will be in high demand as Sun Prairie East has eight more juniors beyond Kaminski, including Megan Anciaux, Megan Burke, Ruby Koh, Kate Lange, Kelsi Lauritsen, Kathryn Rivest, Haley Swomia, and Alli Winger. Freshmen Emily Marion and Taylor Medina close out the remainder of the roster.
The Cardinals have already kicked off their 2022 season, competing in the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 11. East was without both Strey and Kim for the event and finished in 17th of the 18 participating teams. Woldt had the lowest score of the day for the Cardinals with a 97, followed by Kaminski with a 136, Lauritsen with a 142, and Swomia with a 149.
Sun Prairie East's season continues as it will host a junior varsity invitational at Sun Prairie Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 am. The varsity returns to action the following day, taking on Sun Prairie West and Janesville Craig, also at Sun Prairie golf course.