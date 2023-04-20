The inexperience of the Sun Prairie East girls soccer team has finally shown up. Entering 2023, the Cardinals had just three players on the roster with varsity experience following the split of Sun Prairie into East and West: senior forward Lucy Strey, senior midfielder Jerzey Ladwig, and senior defender Camilla Mariona. 

JERZEY LADWIG
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East midfielder Jerzey Ladwig battles for possession in a home loss to Madison West on Tuesday, Apr. 18. 

Despite breaking in a new crop of Cardinals, East head coach Matt Cleveland and his team found some promising success early on. Sun Prairie East started the year 1-1-1 with a 3-0 win over Watertown, a 1-1 draw with Monona Grove, and a 4-0 loss to McFarland. The reality of a youthful program has since hit home.

CAMILLA MARIONA
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior defender Camilla Mariona boots the ball upfield in a road loss to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Saturday, Apr. 15.

Tags