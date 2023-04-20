The inexperience of the Sun Prairie East girls soccer team has finally shown up. Entering 2023, the Cardinals had just three players on the roster with varsity experience following the split of Sun Prairie into East and West: senior forward Lucy Strey, senior midfielder Jerzey Ladwig, and senior defender Camilla Mariona.
Despite breaking in a new crop of Cardinals, East head coach Matt Cleveland and his team found some promising success early on. Sun Prairie East started the year 1-1-1 with a 3-0 win over Watertown, a 1-1 draw with Monona Grove, and a 4-0 loss to McFarland. The reality of a youthful program has since hit home.
The Cardinals have lost their last five games following their inspiring start, dropping them down to a 1-6-1 record. They've scored only one goal over this span, losing 2-0 to DeForest on Saturday, Apr. 8, 4-0 to Verona on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2-1 at Oconomowoc on Thursday, Apr. 13, 2-0 at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Apr. 15, and 1-0 to Madison West on Tuesday, Apr. 18.
Sun Prairie East will look to break its losing streak as it closes this week with a trip to Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Apr. 20. Next week, the Cardinals will have plenty on their plate with a home match against Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Apr. 25, a trip to La Follette on Thursday, Apr. 27, and a two-day invitational at De Pere High School on both Friday, Apr. 28 and Saturday, Apr. 29.