Sun Prairie East boys golf senior Tyler Schick is used to being near the top of the pack. A 2021 individual WIAA state finals participant, Schick has been one of the area's better golfers for quite some time.
Hopes for a deep playoff run for Schick and the rest of his Cardinal teammates took a step in the right direction with the 2023 Big Eight conference meet, hosted at the Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, May 18. Schick led the way as Sun Prairie East finished tied for fifth with a team score of 340.
Schick finished the day just six shots off the lead, earning third place with a score of 76. Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson was the medalist with the low score of 70 while Middleton junior Dain Johnson claimed second with a 75.
Sun Prairie East's next lowest finisher was senior Aidan O'Gara, who tied for eighth place with a 79. The Cardinals team scoring was rounded out by junior Landon Holmen, who shot an 89 to tie for 32nd, and junior Connor Dahlberg, who shot a 96 ti tie for 43rd.
Madison Memorial won the conference with a team score of 315. Janesville Craig was right on its tail in second with a 316. Middleton finished third with a team score of 322, Verona was fourth with a 334, and Madison West tied with Sun Prairie East at 340.
Now, the Cardinals will turn their attention towards the WIAA state tournament. They'll travel to The Legend at Bergamont Country Club for regionals on Tuesday, May 23. Other teams competing in the regional include DeForest, La Follette, McFarland, Monona Grove, Oregon, Portage, and Sun Prairie West. Qualified golfers will advance to the Sectional 5 final, which will be hosted at the Oak Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday, May 30.
--
2023 Big Eight boys golf conference meet team scores