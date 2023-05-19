Sun Prairie East boys golf senior Tyler Schick is used to being near the top of the pack. A 2021 individual WIAA state finals participant, Schick has been one of the area's better golfers for quite some time. 

Hopes for a deep playoff run for Schick and the rest of his Cardinal teammates took a step in the right direction with the 2023 Big Eight conference meet, hosted at the Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, May 18. Schick led the way as Sun Prairie East finished tied for fifth with a team score of 340.

Sun Prairie East senior Tyler Schick finished third at the Big Eight conference meet with a score of 76. The event was hosted at Evansville Golf Course on Thursday, May 18.
Sun Prairie East senior Aidan O'Gara tied for eighth at the Big Eight boys golf conference meet with a score of 79. The event was hosted at Evansville Golf Course on Thursday, May 18.

