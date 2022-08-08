The split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West opened a unique opportunity for its existing athletic head coaches. These coaches now had a new school, which was potentially closer to their home, that they could swap over to. Some made the switch. Some chose to retire. Some chose to remain Cardinals.
The spring and summer was a confusing shuffle of new hires and familiar faces. Here is the complete list of this fall’s leaders of the Sun Prairie East Cardinals.
FAMILIAR FACES
Brian Kaminski, football
Sun Prairie football has had just three head coaches since the 1940s, which is one of the more impressive stats in the state of Wisconsin. Kaminsky decided to keep that tradition going as he enters his 26th year at the helm of the Cardinals.
Splitting his roster in half does him no favors, but East returns the bulk of available production from last season’s run to the state championship game. Kaminski’s been around the block, which should make the Cardinal’s transition into Division 2 and the Badger — Large conference a smooth one.
Tok Kim, boys soccer
Brought on board prior to the 2018 season, Coach Tok has made a habit out of winning soccer games. In four years as the leader of the Cardinals, he’s amassed a record of 49-18-15 (win-loss-tie). He took Sun Prairie to the WIAA state semifinals in his first year and earned a regional championship last fall.
Now, with the schools splitting, he’ll look to continue this pattern of success he’s established in his first four seasons.
CROSSING OVER
A few of Sun Prairie East’s new coaches for the fall of 2022 are technically familiar faces, but they’ve made their name known by way of another sport.
Patrick Anderson, girls tennis
Anderson already knows the role of head coach, having led Sun Prairie’s girls lacrosse team for the past few years. Now, he’s pulling double duty as he takes over for the Sun Prairie East girls tennis squad.
More than just a lacrosse guy, Anderson was a natural fit to lead the girls tennis team. He’s been with the program for the last six years as the junior varsity head coach. Anderson’s influence helped the program’s numbers grow steadily in, a trend he’ll look to continue as he becomes the face of the team.
Doug Maughan/Joel Block, cross country
Maughan and Block will be co-coaching the Cardinals in 2022, but neither of them are new to Sun Prairie. Both of these coaches know a thing or two about running as they’ve been heavily involved with Sun Prairie’s track & field program.
Maughan has been the head track & field coach for the past 10 season and has contributed to the middle school cross country program for even longer. Block has been with Sun Prairie track & field since 2015, known best for his pole vault expertise. Now, the two team up to tackle the tough terrains of the Madison area and beyond.