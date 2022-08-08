COACH TOK

Sun Prairie boys soccer head coach Tok Kim addresses his team at halftime of the sectional semifinal at Arrowhead High School Thursday, Oct. 28. The Cardinals would go on to lose, 2-1, in overtime.

 John Hagen

The split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West opened a unique opportunity for its existing athletic head coaches. These coaches now had a new school, which was potentially closer to their home, that they could swap over to. Some made the switch. Some chose to retire. Some chose to remain Cardinals.

The spring and summer was a confusing shuffle of new hires and familiar faces. Here is the complete list of this fall’s leaders of the Sun Prairie East Cardinals.

